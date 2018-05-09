‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

Netflix has an appetite for Santa Clarita Diet, the streaming platform renewing the series for a third season.

Less than a month-and-a-half after its season 2 debut, Netflix has given the greenlight for a season 3 order of Drew Barrymore starring original series Santa Clarita Diet, Deadline reports. The 10-episode third season of the horror comedy, created by Victor Fresco, is slated to launch in 2019 and will see the return of cast members Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo.

Barrymore and Olyphant star as husband and wife real estate agents Sheila and Joel Hammond in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Hewson). Their lives are at a bit of a standstill until Sheila begins to go through a dramatic change that leaves her craving human flesh. Committed to make their marriage work, Sheila and Joel go down a humorous road of death and destruction all in an attempt to sate Sheila’s new undead cravings.

While the show can be gory at times (she plays a flesh-eating zombie), Barrymore told PEOPLE that the series focuses more on a marriage and how they respond to a major change. The show is optimistic about their relationship.

“I don’t like seeing bickering. I want to see a couple who thrives and does have each other’s backs and has a great unspoken rhythm that only comes from the amount of time you spend with someone,” Barrymore said. “It’s got blood and flesh eating, so I think it caters to both men and women and is a really nice balance.”

Santa Clarita Diet joins a Netflix renewal scorecard that includes coming-of-age series On My Block and teen-targeted comedy Alexa & Katie.

While Santa Clarita Diet scored a renewal, there are several series that have not made the cut. The streaming service recently scrapped its original comedy series, Everything Sucks. The series followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini.

Everything Sucks joined a list of one-and-done series at Netflix including prolific producer Chuck Lorre’s Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed, which was cancelled after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed, Girlboss, Gypsy, and The Get Down.

Several other series’ fates remain hanging in the balance, including Master of None, The Standups, and Chelsea Does.