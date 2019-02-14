‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date on Valentine’s Day

Netflix’s most cannibalistic show returns sooner than fans may think. The streaming service announced that Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, will return for its third season on March 29.

We have a #ValentinesDay gift for you. Save the date 💕 3.29.19 pic.twitter.com/H9hRq1fLVU — Santa Clarita Diet (@SCDiet) February 14, 2019

The dark comedy’s official Twitter account shared a video announcement on Valentine’s Day that remixed traditional wedding vows into a more accurate depiction of Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel Hammond’s (Olyphant) love. In the clip, the couple struggle with “the prospect of forever,” given Sheila’s newfound zombie status.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the fact that it’s been made abundantly clear that Sheila and Joel will do almost anything for each other, the teaser makes fans wonder if Joel’s acceptance of his wife’s new lifestyle is wearing thin.

Created by TV veteran Victor Fresco, the series follows the couple living in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) until Sheila contracts a zombie virus and begins to devour people around her.

The new “til death do us part” angle is sure to add a fun new layer to the grisly show.

Although the show can be a bit gory at times, Barrymore told PEOPLE that the series’ main focus is the couples’ marriage and how they respond to major change, adding that she’s hopeful in a happy ending for the couple.

“It’s a show about a marriage and if a long-time couple had their lives turned upside down, how do they function and support each other through it? And I liked the optimism of that,” she said in April 2018.

“I don’t like seeing bickering. I want to see a couple who thrives and does have each other’s backs and has a great unspoken rhythm that only comes from the amount of time you spend with someone,” she said. “It’s got blood and flesh eating, so I think it caters to both men and women and is a really nice balance.”

Although playing Sheila Hammond might be old hand at this point for Barrymore, back in 2016, when she was still doing her own stunts, she suffered a concussion, that made her second-guess her decision to forego a stunt double.

“I will never do my own stunts again,” the 43-year-old said. “That was the end of a wonderful era. I can look back at a bunch of movies that I totally was a baller and always threw myself in there. I whip it in Charlie’s Angels! But I will never do a stunt again because I could’ve died and it was really scary.”

She explained that the injury occurred when she jumped on an actor’s back in one scene and slipped, falling six feet flat onto concrete. Production stalled while she was laid up in the hospital for two days, getting MRIs and CAT scans done.

She was back on set a week later, but vowed to never do a crazy stunt again before of her two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

“I have two children,” Barrymore told PEOPLE. “When you don’t have kids, you’re not thinking about your mortality. Now that I have children, I will be sitting on the sidelines.”

The season 3 premiere date announcement comes nine months after Netflix announced the show would return for another season.

Season 1 and season 2 of the Santa Clarita Diet are available for streaming on Netflix now; season 3 will premiere March 29.