Roku, Amazon Fire TV Users Outraged They Can't Watch HBO Max

Many HBO Max users were frustrated Wednesday morning when they realized they'd be unable to watch the massive streaming platform on their Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. The long-awaited debut has finally arrived — but without two of the biggest TV streaming platforms, as HBO parent company AT&T has not yet reached an agreement with either company, CNET reports.

That means that even if you have the HBO Go or HBO Now app on your Roku or Fire TV, or even if your HBO subscription was upgraded to Max, you won't be able to watch HBO Max on there. It's worth noting that Roku and Fire TV users should still be able to access their HBO Go and HBO Now apps on their respective devices — but many users are understandably frustrated by the HBO Max situation.

Other platforms and devices that currently support the HBO Max app include iOS and Android; Xbox One and Playstation 4; Apple TV; Chromecast; and web browsers. That means if you have any of those, you can watch HBO Max there.

The massive new Max service offers every show and movie available on HBO and adds a host of exclusive content from WarnerMedia and DC Comics. It will be home to popular shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty; classic films like Lord of the Rings, Casablanca and A Star Is Born; DC Comics movies like Joker and Wonder Woman; and kids' content from Looney Toons and Sesame Street. But HBO Max will also stream originals, including a new Justice League Dark series from J.J. Abrams, a Game of Thrones spin-off called House of the Dragon and a new Sesame Street show called The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

But all of those titles are inaccessible to Roku and Fire TV users until AT&T comes to an agreement with both of them. Until then, see what streamers have to say about the sticky situation.