HBO Max Streaming Service Sets Official Launch Date

WarnerMedia has set an official launch date for its upcoming streaming service HBO Max. On Tuesday morning, the company announced that HBO Max will launch on Wednesday, May 27. The news comes after concern had been sparked that the launch date would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has had wide sweeping effects on the entertainment industry.

Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27. Sign up for updates: https://t.co/e3U0f0wgAV pic.twitter.com/SbBjZ0smb8 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020

A subscription to the streamer will cost $14.99. Existing HBO subscribers and many AT&T customers will have the service added at no cost. For comparison, Disney+ costs just $7 a month, while Apple TV+ costs $5 a month. Netflix now has several tiers available, with the lowest set at $8.99 a month and the premium service at $15.99 a month.

With the tagline "Where HBO meets so much more," HBO Max will boast more than 10,000 hours of content at launch. That content will include all of the content from HBO; new original series; third-party licensed content; movies from Warner Bros., New Line and DC; and content from other WarnerMedia brands including CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes.

"Our No. 1 goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out," Bob Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a statement, according to Variety. "Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none."

Among the original series are Craftopia, Legendary, Love Life, Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, and On the Record, all of which will be available on launch day. Meanwhile, fans will have to wait a while longer for the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special. The special, which was confirmed in February, will bring together originals series stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer 16 years after the finale aired.

HBO Max is set to launch on Wednesday, May 27 with more than 10,000 hours of content. More content is set to be added over the coming months. A subscription costs just $14.99. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.