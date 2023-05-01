Robert Pattinson Serial Killer Movie Coming to Netflix

Don't Look Up filmmaker Adam McKay is returning to Netflix with another star-studded project, this time with Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. The Batman star will play a serial killer in another black comedy taking on serious issues from McKay. Amy Adams, Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler will also have important roles.

The project, titled Average Height, Average Build, will star Pattinson as a serial killer who hires a lobbyist to change laws so he can easily get away with his murders. Meanwhile, a retired police officer will not stop at putting the killer behind bars. The killer winds up becoming a hero in Washington while hiding his true motives. Adams will play the lobbyist while Downey is the retired police officer, reports Deadline. Adams is the only member of the cast to have worked with McKay before so far, as she starred in Vice.

McKay wrote the script and will direct it. He is also producing under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Missick. Although McKay's Don't Look Up received a mixed critical response, the all-star comedy was a big hit for Netflix, logging 360 million hours during its first 28 days of release. The movie earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. McKay and David Sirota won Best Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America awards.

The director plans to begin filming in Boston later this summer, reports The Hollywood Reporter. He hired cinematographer Todd Banhazl, who worked with McKay on HBO's Winning Time. McKay had trouble finding a home for Average Height, Average Build because studios and other streamers balked at the cost. Even Apple, which has a first-look deal with the filmmaker, was not interested in backing it.

McKay shot to fame as Will Ferrell's go-to collaborator, directing him in the hits Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, and Anchorman 2. In 2015, he shifted gears with The Big Short, a black comedy about the start of the 2007-2008 financial crisis that won him and Charles Randolph the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. His Dick Cheney biopic Vice was also an awards magnet, winning the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. McKay is also an executive producer on HBO's Succession, which is in the middle of its final season.