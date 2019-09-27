Robert Garrison Reprised ‘Karate Kid’ Tommy in Last Role on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2

Ahead of his untimely death, Karate Kid actor Robert Garrison reprised his role as Tommy on Cobra Kai Season 2, and that would end up being his final acting performance. In the iconic franchise, Garrison’s Tommy was a part of the Cobra Kai karate team, fighting for Martin Kove’s John Kreese alongside William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence. Famously, Garrison shouted out the line, “Get him a body bag!” in the first Karate Kid film.

Please Note: possible Cobra Kai spoilers below

In 2018, YouTube premium launched Cobra Kai — a reboot/spin-off of the Karate Kid series — starring original actors Zabka and Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso.

This year, Season 2 of the show debuted, and much to fans’ surprise, Garrison made a cameo as Tommy, something he took to Twitter to gush about afterward.

Thanks everyone for your wonderful comments on my appearance in COBRA KAI. Makes me feel great. Had a wonderful time doing it. — Rob Garrison (@therobgarrison) April 25, 2019

Many of his followers soon took to commenting on the post, with one writing, “Ok — so now I can talk about it since you spilled the beans. That was beyond awesome. Hope we see more OG Cobra Kais in the future. It’s beyond clear that the whole point of that episode was the writers giving Tommy the ultimate karma shot.”

“It was great to see you all reprise your roles. That was the best episode of the entire season. It was sad to say goodbye to Tommy, though,” another person wrote. “But I couldn’t help but laugh when they got him a body bag.”

It was wonderful to see the old gang (most of them) back together. I cry just thinking about the ending, so there’s that. BUT. How much do I love that Tommy was the voice of reason and hope? So, so much. Thank you. — brihana davidson (@brihana25) April 25, 2019

“Such a treat to have Tommy back! So devastated by the ending. I was not prepared for that. It was amazing to see the Original Cobras back together though!” someone else commented. “Thank you so much for that!”

“Bought back huge memories and not sure if it was done on purpose but the bodybag was genius,” one other fan added. “Gutted though coz id loved to have seen u in season3”

Garrison passed away on Friday, with TMZ reporting that his family revealed he has been ill for about a month before his death. Garrison was 59 years old at the time of his death.

Photo credit: YouTube / Cobra Kai