‘Road House’ Star Suffered ‘Fractured Back’ in Conor McGregor Fight

The Road House remake from Doug Liman has come and gone since its premiere on Amazon, but of the stars revealed they may have suffered a pretty serious injury while filming a fight. According to Deadline, Lukas Gage revealed on After Midnight that he felt the pain of the stunt fight and might’ve “fractured” part of his spine.

“I was out of my element, and they asked me if I wanted to use a stunt guy, and I was like, ‘Hell no, I’m not a wimp,’” Gage said on the show. “And I did my first fight scene with Conor McGregor, he hit my back, I might have fractured a disc in my back. But I signed for it, it was my fault. They paid me very well, I’m not gonna sue. I love you guys.

“What was I thinking next to Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor? That’s just… it wasn’t great,” Gage added, speaking to host Taylor Tomlinson. He also added he didn’t wear padding or protective gear because he was focusing on looking cool for his co-stars.

The Road House remake was released on Amazon in March 2024, passing 50 million viewers in its first two weekends. Some controversy did precede the film’s release due to Amazon’s decision to skip a theatrical release. Liman spoke out about the decision and initially said he’d be skipping the SXSW premiere, eventually relenting.

It’s a remake of the Patrick Swayze classic, likely playing on some random TV station at this very moment, with Jake Gyllenhaal taking over the role of Dalton. The movie also features Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Post Malone, and Mayans alum JD Pardo.