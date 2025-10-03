‘Riverdale’ Team Working on New ‘Archie’ Series at Disney+

A new show based on the Archie comics is coming soon to Disney+.

According to Deadline, Afterlife with Archie is in development at the streamer.

The hourlong drama is based on the best-selling Archie comic book series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla. It’s received a script-to-series commitment and comes from the team behind Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: writer Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the series, which is based on the Archie Comics characters. Afterlife with Archie re-imagines the town of Riverdale as an apocalyptic, nightmare-fueled hellscape overrun with flesh-eating zombies.

Pictured (L – R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge — Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW

Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons will executive produce via Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions. Jon Goldwater will serve as executive producer for Archie Comics Studios. Aguirre-Sacasa is no stranger to the world of Archie. He wrote Archie Comics’ two best-selling horror series, Afterlife with Archie and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, when he became the Chief Creative Officer in March 2014.

He and Berlanti Productions are also behind Riverdale, which ran for seven seasons on The CW from 2017 to 2023. It spawned the short-lived spinoff, Katy Keene, which aired in 2020. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ran on Netflix for four seasons. Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka appeared in two episodes of Riverdale, reprising her titular role from the Netflix hit. Additionally, HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot, which is co-created by Aguirre-Sacasa, is canonically set in the Riverdale Universe after both the Sisters of Quiet Mercy and Kevin Keller were brought up in separate instances.

If Afterlife with Archie is ordered to series, it will be Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s first TV show since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2024. Meanwhile, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. have been hard at work on a new Scooby-Doo! live-action series at Netflix, the adaptation of Skybound comic book series Stillwater at Amazon, NBC’s Brilliant Minds, which is in its second season, and the upcoming eighth and final season of All American at The CW.

As of now, a cast for Afterlife with Archie has not been announced, but it’s unlikely the original Riverdale cast will be involved. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to much more chaos in the not-so-sleepy town of Riverdale, possibly in the near future.