'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!

Die-hard fans of Tolkien who have read his extensive background work beyond The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy were baffled by the way Rings of Power seemed to set up romantic tension between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). In the continuity established in The Silmarillion, the appendices to The Lord of the Rings and other writings, Galadriel should have been married to her long-time husband Celeborn by this time. The show gave no hints that Galadriel was married, and in Episode 6 it finally made a reference to Celeborn.

In Episode 6, Galadriel suggests that Celeborn has died, and makes reference to his noble past deeds. This infuriated a lot of fans – even casual movie fans who noted that Celeborn is alive and makes an appearance in The Fellowship of the Ring. However, an article by Screen Rant points out that this may not technically be a continuity issue, since Tolkien's writings do describe how the functionally immortal elves can regain their bodies if they are killed.

Still, Celeborn's death was not described in Tolkien's writings, and many felt like it was a contrivance to steer the story in the way that it went. Now that the season is over, it's the element that has left a bad taste in many fans' mouths. Here is a look at how this change is impacting some viewers' enjoyment of The Rings of Power.