Reese Witherspoon Jumps to Netflix for New Movie ‘Pyros’

Reese Witherspoon is the latest star to take their talents to Netflix, with the actress set to star in the streaming service’s upcoming sci-fi film Pyros. Deadline reports that Netflix was one of multiple studios interested in the film, which is based on the short story, “Tardy Man” by writer Thomas Pierce. Pierce will write the script and Witherspoon will produce the project alongside Simon Kinberg.

“Tardy Man” was published in The New Yorker in 2018 and follows a man whose job is to run into natural disasters like fires to save valuable items for the wealthy. He and his fellow “Tardy Men” are able to withstand the conditions due to the suits they wear, which are connected to their spines and cannot be removed without assistance or else they will cause death.

The company the man works for prevents him from saving any people he comes across on the job, but the man breaks the rules when he encounters a little boy who needs help.

A second New Yorker story by Pierce titled “Chairman Spaceman” is also in the works to become a feature film for Fox Searchlight.

The news comes one day after Apple shared the first teaser for The Morning Show, an upcoming series starring Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell for Apple TV+. The series stars Carrell as morning show anchor Mitch Kessler and Aniston as his co-anchor. The teaser for the show features no footage of Witherspoon, Aniston or Carell and instead includes just their voices offering clues as to what viewers can expect.

“Guess what? America loves me,” Aniston’s character says. “I am a journalist! I can feel when the world needs me,” Carell chimes in, while Witherspoon’s character says, “I think they want to know the person behind the facade.”

“We are doing this my way,” Aniston adds at the end of the clip. “They want to trust that the person that is telling them the truth about the world is an honest person,” says Witherspoon’s voice.

The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+ this fall. The show has been ordered straight to series with a two-season order of 20 episodes and is described as “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

