'Rebel Moon - Part Two' Rating Reveals Grim Plot Point

Not everyone makes it out of 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' alive.

The second chapter of director Zack Snyder's epic Rebel Moon saga comes to Netflix on April 19. However, we already have somewhat of a spoiler due to the movie's MPAA rating.

The MPAA's Classification and Rating Administration has given Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver a "PG-13" rating, due to "sequences of strong violence, brief strong language and suicide." That final rating point does not bode well for the movie's cast of characters.

There is obviously no telling which character — whether it be new or old — will die by suicide. But it definitely heightens the stakes of the sci-fi epic's second part.

It's also worth noting that Part Two will not feature the sexual violence or material present in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire. That film earned a PG-13 rating due to "sequences of strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material and partial nudity."

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Official Synopsis

"Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."