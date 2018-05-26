‘The Ranch’ Teases New Trailer With Colt and Abby Wedding Invitation

The Ranch is poised to return with new episodes on June 15, and Netflix wants fans to save the date.

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted out the below image of Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert) along with a mock-up of the couple’s wedding invitation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Another summer wedding—but this one comes with 10 new episodes of The Ranch!” the invitation was captioned. “Part 5 streams June 15, only on Netflix.”

Another summer wedding—but this one comes with 10 new episodes of The Ranch! Part 5 streams June 15, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xLLzX6Db3W — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) May 24, 2018

The invitation itself promises the couple’s wedding will take place in part 5 of the series, which is technically the first half of season 3. It also promises a 10-episode order and a “formal trailer to follow.”

The couple, who are reunited high school sweethearts, got engaged at a Thomas Rhett concert during part 4. Some fans were speculative about if they would get to the altar, but this invitation seems to confirm that the weeding will go down.

The focus on Colt and Abby for part 5 is also notable due to the behind-the-scenes shakeups The Ranch has faced in recent months.

Most notably, Danny Masterson, who plays main character Rooster Bennett, has been fired by Netflix.

The streaming service made the decision back in December after four women came forward with alleged sexual assault claims against the 42-year-old actor. Some of the accusations were made years prior but resurfaced thanks to the #MeTooMovement.

“After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch,” the statement read. “Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him.”

After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2017

Masterson, who is also known for his role on That ’70s Show, issued a statement pushing back against Netflix’s decision and the allegations in question.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix‘s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

This wedding focus in this piece of marketing could be a way for producers to pull focus away from Masterson and the firing and onto the rest of the cast.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne