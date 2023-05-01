'Rabbit Hole' Star Rob Yang Teases What to Expect From Season Finale (Exclusive)

The season finale of the Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole will premiere on Sunday, which means fans should be getting some much-needed answers about some characters. But it's also possible the show could have viewers thinking one thing and then go in a completely different direction. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Rob Yang who stars as Edward Homm in Rabbit Hole, and he teased what fans can expect from the final episode.

"It's so good. It's so good," Yang exclusively told PopCulture. "I've been watching them as they come out, and I know the scripts, and then to watch it it's really exciting." Homm is part of the team that features John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland), Hailey Winton (Meta Golding) and Dr. Ben Wilson (Charles Dance), and they are looking to take down Crowley (Peter Weller) who is looking to control everyone with the approval of the Shared Data Bill. In the early stages of the season, John is accused of killing Homm, who is a US Treasury officer. Viewers learn that John agrees to kill Homm but find out that he is held hostage at John's home as he realizes that some powerful people want him dead.

Rabbit Hole is as serious of a show as it gets, but Homm brings comic relief to keep the show a little balanced. You give a performance to the showrunners, you give all these different options, so what I enjoyed is, there's so many different ways to go about things, but to try to root it in something that's at least real," Yang explained. "So the funny stuff, if it's funny or drama, there's different levels of it. And so I'm actually watching what they chose as I'm watching the episodes come out. I think it's inherently always this weird experience as an actor to watch something, because you remember all the different versions of things on the day, and you have your preference of, 'I'd rather do it this way than that way,' or, 'I like this one better than that,' but it's not really in your hands. So you give them the options so that they can craft the performances or the story."

There is no news on whether Rabbit Hole has been renewed for a second season. But Yang wants it to happen because it gets viewers hooked. "It's a binging show. It's exactly the kind of show that I'd want to watch," Yang said. "I love finding shows like that. And it's only eight episodes. But it definitely... It's good. Yeah, so I really hope it gets a second season. That'd be so fun."