'Rabbit Hole': Edward Homm Becomes 'The Man' in Exclusive Clip

Things are getting very interesting in the Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Episode 7 which shows Edward Homm (Rob Yang) being very proud of himself for finding out what was in a secret briefcase. Homm asked Hailey (Meta Golding) "Who's the man," which leads to Ben (Charles Dance) answering "Homm is the man." Homm revealed that he discovered the briefcase features all the information on people connected to Crawley. Hailey believes this is a good thing because they can end the ordeal now. But Ben and Homm believe they have to wait things out because if they turn the briefcase in, that person could end up taking it to Crawley, which would be a bad thing for the group.

Episode 7 is the penultimate episode of the season, meaning some of the questions fans have been asking all season should be answered. In March, PopCulture.com spoke to Golding about her character having multiple layers and how meeting John Wier (Kiefer Sutherland) impacts her life.

"When you first meet her, she's a professional woman, a lawyer, and she goes on a dating app and meets John Weir, played by Kiefer Sutherland, and then her whole world explodes," Golding said. "But what's so interesting about her is that she's not who she seems to be. It's such a multi-layered character. But also, you think she's one thing, and then she's completely different. And a lot of the characters in the show are like this. That's why it's called the Rabbit Hole because it's a constant twist and turn."

Rabbit Hole has its share of twists and turns, which is something Golding likes in the series. "The writing, the script was really like, I opened the script and I just couldn't put it down," Golding stated. "I mean, it was a mixture. It's what we call mixed tone. So it was a mixture of action, thriller, but then there was a little comedy, there was a lightness to it, there was a charm to it. But also an intelligence, because I just thought it was so timely with what's going on with technology. And also I read it when we were still in the pandemic, and there were so many conspiracy theories going on then." Episode 7 of Rabbit Hole will premiere this Sunday on Paramount+.