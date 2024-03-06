'Queer Eye' Star Described as 'Monster' in Behind-the-Scenes Exposé

Netflix's Queer Eye fans are currently bidding goodbye to longtime member of the "Fab 5," Bobby Berk. The eighth season is his final, with him announcing last Fall he'd be exiting the series in an Instagram post that stunned fans. "It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," Berk captioned a post of him embracing a subject, alongside co-star, Karamo Brown. "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon," he added in the lengthy post. He later explained that he was leaving to focus on other ventures, and admitted that there was some tension between him and one co-star, but as with any sibling-like relationship, they sorted it out, and all of his cast members were excited about his journey. However according to a new Rolling Stone expose, there was tons of tension behind the scenes among the group with the fight for who the true star is. And the one causing the most trouble was said to be Jonathan Van Ness.

Inside sources say Van Ness is described as a torture to work with. Others say he is emotionally abusive and has fits of rage. Despite the chemistry among the group initially being one of unity, things changed over time. Though Van Ness is considered the breakout star of the reboot, the fame and popularity reportedly went to their head. Insiders say Van Ness had multiple outbursts and was a monster to those they work with (Van Ness is non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns).

"[There's] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It's almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them," one source notes. "It's intense and scary." Van Ness' explosions reportedly happened weekly. "They were a yeller," they said. Van Ness' on-screen bubbly personality is said to be a farce, as off-camera, they are a nightmare to be around, sources allege, with one calling them a hypocrite.

"Jonathan's a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you," one source who worked with Van Ness said. "But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there's always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day."

Because of Van Ness' alleged behavior, issues amongst the group occurred. Many say they had trouble sharing their spotlight, and things spilled on-screen when they would refuse to shoot scenes with their co-stars.

Things got so bad that Netflix executives reportedly had a meeting with Van Ness over their treatment of people on set. But sources say there was little change.