Freddie Aguilar, the Filipino rocker known worldwide, has died. He was 72.

He died due to multiple organ failure at the Philippine Heart Center on May 27 in Quezon City, according to his former partner Josephine Quiepo.

Aguilar began composing his own songs at age 14, but gave up music to study electrical engineering. He later reversed course and dropped out of college to become a musician and got his start playing at local bars. Eventually, at age 25, he wrote his international megahit “Anak,” which sold over 33 million copies worldwide. It is still, to this day, the highest-selling record in Philippine music history.

He became well known for his political songs targeted at social injustices. Later on, his cover of Filipino patriotic song “Bayan Ko” became the anthem for the 1986 People Power Revolution, where citizens of the Philippines overthrew corrupt right-wing dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Nowadays, he is recognized as one of the most popular musicians to hail from the country. Later in life, he served as National Executive Vice President of the left-wing party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

He is survived by his wife Jovie and their children, and by his children with Quiepo, including singer Maegan Aguilar.