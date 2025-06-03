2 Movies and 9 TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (June 2)

June is officially here, and Netflix is kicking off the month with even more new additions.

This week, the streaming giant is stocking 11 new TV series and movies, and all of them are Netflix originals.

The new arrivals began showing up in the streaming library Tuesday with Sara – Woman in the Shadows, and will be marked by anticipated additions like Ginny & Georgia. The popular comedy-drama is set to return for its third outing Wednesday alongside Criminal Code Season 2 and Eva Lasting Season 3. Other exciting additions this week include Tyler Perry‘s Straw, Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal, and Shane Gillis’ comedy series Tires, returning for its sophomore run.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Sara – Woman in the Shadows

Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grows increasingly sinister.”

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal

Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Power Moves” follows Shaquille O’Neal as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball, returning to the brand that gave him his first shot. Teaming up with Vice President Allen Iverson, Shaq is on a mission to revive the iconic brand and lead a bold comeback from Reebok’s Boston headquarters.”

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3

Premiere Date: Thursday, June 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”

Tyler Perry’s Straw

Premiere Date: Friday, June 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A single mother’s world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 6/4/25

Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/5/25

Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/6/25

K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix’s streaming library is safe this week, making it the perfect time for subscribers to fit in a final watch of the below titles before they leave later this month.

Leaving 6/11/25

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Trap

Leaving 6/14/25

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving 6/16/25

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?