'Queen Sono' Fans Are Beyond Upset Over Surprise Netflix Cancellation

Queen Sono was canceled by Netflix on Tuesday, and many fans were heartbroken. The spy thriller had already been renewed for a second season, but Netflix reversed that renewal this week, opting not to go forward. To many fans, this was a huge betrayal — especially for a show that stands out so much in the current TV landscape.

Queen Sono is a South African drama about a spy navigating a life-altering mission while juggling drama in her personal life as well. Series creator Kagiso Lediga issued a statement on the cancellation to TV Line, saying: "we wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times." Most fans took this to mean that the main reason the show was canceled was because of the coronavirus pandemic.

🥺 Another casualty of 2020. Thank you to all the fans and awesome team behind Queen Sono for the magic 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7U3ECFBeW5 — Kagiso Lediga (@KagisoLediga) November 26, 2020

"A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Original series," read a statement from Netflix. "Netflix is also grateful to the… cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world. We'll continue to work closely with South Africa's creative industry to keep producing more compelling 'Made-in-South Africa' stories."

These kinds words did little for some heartbroken fans, who flocked to social media on Tuesday. Here is a look at what they had to say about the cancellation.