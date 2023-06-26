Prince Harry's Next Netflix Show Confirmed

The next project from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's massive Netflix deal is a docu-series about the Invictus Games, and it is expected to premiere this summer. Heart of Invictus was announced back in January, and last week a report by The Wall Street Journal confirmed that it is almost complete and ready to air. So far, Netflix has still not announced a premiere date for the show.

Markle and Prince Harry struck a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 when they moved to the U.S., intending to produce exclusive original content for the streamer. WSJ's report last week raised some concerns about that deal so far, with anonymous sources within Archewell Productions concerned that it was not bearing enough fruit. So far, the deal has yielded the highly successful docu-series Harry & Meghan and the less successful Live to Lead. Hopefully Heart of Invictus will perform well and raise the company's hit rate.

This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/Y5sCOIEwoV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 12, 2023

According to Netflix, Heart of Invictus "follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games." Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after his own time in the British Military, giving veterans a place to compete and inspire others with injuries or disabilities.

The show will not have much suspense to it as it will follow competitors in the 2022 Invictus Games. However, it will most likely feature Prince Harry and Markle on screen themselves, and that could raise its chances of success. Sources at Archewell told WSJ that they fear the couple has struggled to succeed with projects that stray too much from their personal brand – and their personal story.

This concern also comes on the heels of Archewell and Spotify ending their $20 million deal together. The companies collaborated on Markle's podcast Archetypes, but have opted not to go forward with another season or with any other projects. While they announced this as a mutual decision, some speculated that it was a bad sign. In statements to WSJ, both Archewell and Netflix expressed confidence in future projects.

For now, fans can watch Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead on Netflix. Heart of Invictus is expected to premiere this summer, but so far it does not have a firm premiere date. The 2023 Invictus Games will be held in September in Düsseldorf, Germany.