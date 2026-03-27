Prime Video Is Adding Hit Lifetime Show With 6 Seasons

A six-season Lifetime series is now on Prime Video.

Drop Dead Diva is streaming on the platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Josh Berman, Drop Dead Diva stars Brooke Elliott as Jane, a plus-sized lawyer whose body is inhabited by the soul of a fashion model. The series premiered in 2009 and was initially canceled by Lifetime after its fourth season. Lifetime ended up reversing the decision, renewing the legal dramedy for Season 5, and then later for a sixth and final season, ending the show in 2014.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Along with Elliott, Drop Dead Diva starred Margaret Cho, April Bowlby, Kate Levering, Jackson Hurst, Josh Stamberg, Ben Feldman, Lex Medlin, Carter MacIntyre, and Justin Deeley. Throughout its run, Drop Dead Diva brought on quite a lot of notable guest stars that include Candice King, Clay Aiken, Jake T. Austin, Lance Bass, Corbin Bleu, Danielle Campbell, Patty Duke, Jorja Fox, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens, Tony Goldwyn, Elliott Gould, Kathy Griffin, Deidre Hall, Kim Kardashian, Ricki Lake, Mario Lopez, Chad Lowe, Abby Lee Miller, Liza Minnelli, Mary Mouser, Kathy Najimy, and Kelly Osbourne, among many, many others.

Drop Dead Diva joined Prime Video on Wednesday, but fans can also stream the series for free on The CW app. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be any indication that the show is planning on leaving The CW app any time soon, so fans will just have two ways to watch it.

Meanwhile, Drop Dead Diva is not the only show that has just arrived on Prime Video. All in the Family, Damages, Good Times, L.A.’s Finest, Married… with Children, Rules of Engagement, The Shield, The Winter King, Unforgettable, and Who’s the Boss? are also streaming as of Wednesday. Some of them are streaming on other platforms, while for others, Prime Video is the only place to watch them. How long each of them will remain on the platform is unknown, but for now, there are a lot of favorites waiting to be streamed.

Stream Drop Dead Diva now on Prime Video to see just why the show was uncanceled. There’s a reason it managed to go six seasons and not just four, and people can discover it and rediscover it. As a reminder, the show is also streaming for free on The CW app.