2 of the Biggest FX Shows Are Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video is adding two major FX shows.

All seasons of Damages and The Shield will be coming to the streamer on March 25.

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Created by Todd A Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman, Damages ran for five seasons. It premiered on FX in 2007 and ran for three seasons on the network, but due to low ratings, Sony reached an agreement with DirecTV to share the cost of future seasons with its Audience Network. Seasons 4 and 5 aired on DirecTV before eventually ending in 2012.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The psychological thriller centered around the brilliant, ruthless lawyer Patty Hewes (Glenn Close) and her newest protégée, recent law school graduate Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne). The ensemble cast also consisted of Željko Ivanek, Noah Bean, Tate Donovan, Ted Danson, Anastasia Griffith, Marcia Gay Harden, Timothy Olyphant, William Hurt, Campbell Scott, Martin Short, Dylan Baker, John Goodman, and Ryan Phillippe. Damages received generally positive reviews and won four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

The Shield was created by Shawn Ryan and ran for seven seasons from 2002 to 2008. It followed Michael Chiklis’ Vic Mackey, the leader of a corrupt Los Angeles Police Department unit loosely based on the Rampart Division police scandal. Along with Chiklis, the ensemble cast starred Catherine Dent, Walton Goggins, Michael Jace, Kenny Johnson, Jay Karnes, Benito Martinez, CCH Pounder, Glenn Close, Cathy Cahlin Ryan, David Rees Snell, Paula Garcés, and David Marciano.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Throughout its run, The Shield received critical acclaim. It was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, with Chiklis winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2002. He also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Drama in 2003, with the series winning Best Television Series – Drama that same year.

Both Damages and The Shield are streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and are also streaming free on Tubi, so Prime Video will just be another platform that fans will have a chance to see them on. There doesn’t seem to be any indication of either leaving their current homes, so it can be assumed that they will stick on Hulu, Disney+, and Tubi, at least for now. Also joining Prime on March 25 include all seasons of All in the Family, Drop Dead Diva, Good Times, L.A.’s Finest, Married… with Children, Rules of Engagement, The Winter King, Unforgettable, and Who’s the Boss?