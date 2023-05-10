Prime Video Announces 'Good Omens' Season 2 Premiere Date

Good Omens Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 28 on Prime Video. The streamer announced the big day on Wednesday along with the official poster for the new installment. This new season will extend beyond the original book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, so there's no telling what comes next.

Good Omens premiered in 2019 – originally a limited series adaptation of a single novel co-written by Gaiman and Pratchett in 1990. However, the show was so popular that a second season was ordered in 2021 after Gaiman and the cast and crew agreed to go on. According to Amazon, the new season will tell "an entirely original story" about Aziraphale the angel (Michael Sheen) and Crowley the demon (David Tennant). The new season will focus on their friendship and their lives after the events of Season 1 when they helped avert the apocalypse.

(Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video)

"Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery," the press release reads. Other returning stars include Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel. Stars Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya are already returning, but as new characters – the demon Shax, Maggie and Nina, respectively. New stars include Liz Carr as the angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as the angel Muriel and Shelly Conn as the demon Beelzebub.

One of the biggest draws of Good Omens is the direct involvement of author Gaiman, who is returning as showrunner and executive producer in Season 2. However, Gaiman warned fans last week that he would not be able to participate in promoting the show during the WGA writers strike. The day before th strike began, he tweeted: "I wish this wasn't happening and support it absolutely. When I wake up tomorrow I'll be on strike. (To forestall the inevitable questions, Good Omens 2 is completed and handed in. Although I may not be able to promote it as I had hoped.)"

However, Gaiman has been promoting a YouTube video he helped create with the platforms stars Hilly and Hannah Hilly of The Hillywood Show. The two are known for making parodies of popular TV shows, and in this case they got to team up with Gaiman himself for a send-up of Good Omens. The video was timed for Wednesday just when the release date was announced.

Good Omens Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video with six episodes in total. Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 28. In the meantime, the original book is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.