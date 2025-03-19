Fans of alien antics and tiny civilizations will need to prepare for a final goodbye as Hulu‘s hit animated comedy Solar Opposites is officially concluding its run with the upcoming sixth season.

The streaming platform confirmed Tuesday that the fall release will mark the end of the journey for the eccentric extraterrestrial family, though an exact premiere date remains unannounced.

The adult animated series follows four aliens with opposing views on Earth – Korvo (voiced by Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) see only pollution and human weakness, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) embrace television, junk food, and other earthly pleasures. Season 5 recently explored the newly-wed relationship between Terry and Korvo as the group focused on family dynamics.

For the final installment, Hulu promises viewers will “witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the Solar Opposites navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn,” according to Deadline.

The concluding season will feature an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett, adding star power to the show’s final season.

Interestingly, the announcement comes as something of a surprise, as series co-creator Mike McMahan had previously given no indication that the show was nearing its conclusion. In a 2024 interview with Collider, McMahan stated, “We haven’t talked about an endgame right now,” and compared animation to mint in a garden: “Anytime something goes away, it seems like, ‘Take a couple of years off and then regrow.’”

He had even suggested that the format could continue indefinitely: “Solar Opposites is a show, but it’s also almost a network where movies or other shows can happen within it… We don’t want to feel like there’s a final episode of an animated sitcom about a family because the family is gonna keep going.”

The series has undergone some behind-the-scenes changes during its run. Originally co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, with Roiland voicing Korvo for the first three seasons, the show later replaced him with Dan Stevens amid controversy. Current executive producers include McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan, with 20th Television Animation handling production duties.

While Solar Opposites is concluding, Hulu continues to expand its adult animation lineup with shows like the revived Futurama and upcoming King of the Hill episodes. The platform is also developing its live-action comedy offerings, including recent launch Deli Boys and the forthcoming Mid-Century Modern starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer. For now, fans can look forward to one final adventure with the alien family when Season 6 premieres in Fall 2025.