Pluto TV Adds Johnny Depp’s 2007 Serial Killer Movie

After making his acting debut in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street and going on to portray Jack Sparrow in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp took on his most terrifying role yet, and fans can now watch it for free on Pluto TV.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Tim Burton’s film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 Broadway musical of the same name, is now streaming on Paramount’s free ad-supported service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hitting theaters in 2007, the film stars Depp as English barber and serial killer Sweeney Todd, who was wrongfully convicted and exiled to Australia by on Judge Turpinin order to steal his wife. Now back in London, Sweeney vows revenge and begins to murder his customers with a straight razor and, with the help of his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, processes their corpses into meat pies.

Play video

Along with Depp, the film also stars Helena Bonham Carter (Mrs. Lovett), Alan Rickman (Judge Turpin), Timothy Spall (Beadle), Sacha Baron Cohen (Pirelli), Jayne Wisener (Johanna), Jamie Campbell Bower (Anthony Hope), and Laura Michelle Kelly (Lucy/Beggar Woman).

Sweeney Todd is widely considered to be one of Depp’s best performances, his role as the vengeful barber ultimately earning him best actor nominations at the 2008 Oscars, Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, and Saturn Awards, among others. He also won a Golden Globe for the role. Meanwhile, the film as a whole racked up numerous nominations and wins, including a Best Art Direction Academy Award and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe.

The movie, which grossed over $153 million against a production budget of $50 million, is considered to be one of the greatest musical films of the 21st century, and currently holds an 86% critics score and 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. A critics consensus reads, “Full of pith and Grand Guignol grossness, this macabre musical is perfectly helmed and highly entertaining. Tim Burton masterfully stages the musical in a way that will make you think he has done this many times before.”

Sweeney Todd is one of several Burton films Depp has worked on, the others including Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. While those films are not streaming on Pluto TV at the moment, the streamer is currently home to other titles in Depp’s long list of credits, including The Ninth Gate (1999), The Libertine (2005), Yoga Hosers (2016), and Waiting for the Barbarians (2019), among others.