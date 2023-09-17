Game Show Survives Round of Cancellations, New Episodes on the Way

Rooster Teeth recently canceled a series of feel-good YouTube shows, but one of the company's game show offerings will keep going strong. Please Be Nice to Me, the comedic game show that Charlotte Avery hosts, will continue to release new episodes after three of its sister shows under the All Good No Worries brand got the axe. The series is currently seven episodes into its run and will continue to drop new episodes monthly.

The news came as three shows — Let's Blend, How Hard Could It Be? and Cozy Couch — wrapped up after six episodes each. While that trio represented most of All Good No Worries' programming, Please Be Nice to Me and talk show/podcast Always Open are safe.

"We are so grateful for your continued support of those shows as we work on what's next," the official statement on the situation read. "As with any online media and entertainment, circumstances change and evolve, and we look forward to seeing what the next stage of AGNW brings us with you all by our side."

Please Be Nice to Me is a unique game show, being as it has a Whose Line Is It Anyway point system. Even though there are actual rounds where contestants compete, the points don't really matter. Avery, also known for the music project Mom's Home, dishes out points as she sees fit — including bonuses for making her feel appreciated.

"You know with all this ugliness in the world, we here at Please Be Nice to Me LLC decided to gather the nicest people we know or well the people trying to be their nicest and we're going to see which of them are the best at it and which ones are, well, losers," Avery said of the show's premise during Episode 1. "This is a game show where contestants will compete in mini-games and challenges to determine who is the nicest among them. They're going to be dodging cynical curveballs and secondhand embarrassment at every turn. I like to think of it as a game show focused on radical empathy and cutthroat kindness, so join me in please being nice to me. Please."

Past guests on the show include Alanah Pearce, Kassem G, Fiona Nova and members of the Smosh cast. In between Please Be Nice to Me episodes, you can find Avery on the Twitch series What a Show and the podcast Having Fun Online.