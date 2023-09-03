Three Shows Canceled as Network Says 'Circumstances Change and Evolve'

Rooster Teeth has canceled three shows from its female-focused All Good No Worries brand. The company announced the news via an Aug. 28 social media update. The three canceled shows are Let's Blend, How Hard Could It Be? and Cozy Couch; they each aired one season consisting of six episodes. All episodes remain available on YouTube and the Rooster Teeth platform.

"We wanted to share that Let's Blend, How Hard Could It Be? and Cozy Couch are wrapping up their inaugural 6-episode run come the end of August," the official statement read. "We've loved making these series, and look forward to trying these things down the road. A lot of thought and work went into how we wanted to launch this channel, and having the ability to try new things that we've never done before has been incredibly fun and fulfilling for all of us involved."

The company went on to add, "As with any online media and entertainment, circumstances change and evolve, and we look forward to seeing what the next stage of AGNW brings us with you all by our side."

There will be no changes to the two other All Good No Worries series, the game show Please Be Nice to Me and the long-running talk show/podcast Always Open. The company noted elsewhere in the statement that the goal of All Good No Worries remains "to make fun, meaningful [and] relatable women-led content."

Cozy Couch was a chilled-out gaming series focusing on video games with good vibes. BlackKrystel and DefinedByKy hosted the program, which featured games like Super Princess Peach, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Barbie Explorer and Good Pizza, Great Pizza.

How Hard Could It Be? was a comedic show hosted by self-proclaimed "hobby hopper" Lindsey Washburn as she figures out "DIYs, viral recipes and basic tasks that we should all know how to do." Episode topics included woodcarving, bookbinding and making tiramisu.

Let's Blend was another calming and comedic series. This one focused on various personalities in the AGNW/Rooster Teeth orbit doing their makeup and chatting.