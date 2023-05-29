WWE Alum and Smosh Favorite Tie the Knot

A former WWE Superstar and a Smosh star are now a married couple. Shane Haste revealed on Instagram last week that he tied the knot with Kimmy Jimenez. The photo shows the couple dancing during the reception, and Haste captioned "Mr." in the post. Jiminez also announced the marriage in a photo with the caption "Mrs."

Haste, 37, currently competes in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is a member of The Mighty Don't Kneel. Before joining New Japan in May of last year, Haste competed in WWE and went under the names Shane Thorne and Slapjack. His last appearance on WWE TV came in April 2021 and was let go from the company in November of that year. Haste also competed in multiple promotions, including Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Noah, before joining WWE.

Haste spoke to Fightful in August about being part of Retribution in WWE. "We hear rumors like that, but that's above my pay grade if that's true or not," Haste said, per 411 Mania. "Sounds right. I think that's maybe why they shifted to less of a mob, and it's also because we couldn't have extras because of COVID testing and whatnot. So we lost all our Putty Patrols, we called them. So that didn't help. I think the shift from being a more realistic to being more monsterish. I was like, 'Alright, let's fully lean more into that then. Let's go all the way with that then.' It just hovered and fizzled out."

Haste would also talk about pitching ideas to WWE officials. "I think just how comically bad things were. Like, we'd just keep pitching and they'd come back with something completely from, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah,' and then, 'Here's something from a completely different,'" he said.

Jimenez, 28, was introduced to the Smosh family in March 2020. In January of this year, Jimenez became an associate producer on Smosh Pit and has appeared in fewer videos because of it. Smosh, which was launched in 2005, is a YouTube sketch comedy-improve collection, production company founded by Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox. It has over 25 million subscribers and over 10.2 billion views.