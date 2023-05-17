'Physical' Ending at Apple TV+

It has been announced that the dark-dramedy Physical will be ending at Apple TV+. On Wednesday, the streamer announced that the Rose Byrne-led series will be coming back for Season 3, but that this will be its last. The final season is currently set to debut on Wednesday, August 2 on Apple TV+.

Physical is a dark comedy series created by Annie Weisman (The Path, Desperate Housewives). It follows Byrne's character, Sheila, a former academic and ballet dancer whose unfulfilling housewife life is turned upside when her disreputable husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), is fired from his college teaching job and decides to run for local political office. Sheila begins to make moves of realizing her own dreams, which proves slightly more complicated than she was anticipating.

Byrne is not just the star of the show, as she also serves as an executive producer. In a joint statement on the final season, Byrne and Weisman said, "We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory. With this final season, Sheila's three-act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone."

"Over the course of three enthralling seasons of Physical, we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin's journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne's fearless, moving, and often very funny, portrayal," added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can't wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series."

In 2021, Ahead of the show's debut, PopCulture sat down with Byrne and Scovel — as part of a press roundtable — and spoke with them about the greatest challenges of the series. For Byrne, it was the actual filming, which was done amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We came back to work when the numbers were pretty high and in Los Angeles, but we all wanted to come back. I mean, we wanted to work," Byrne said.

She continued, "And there were 200 people employed, but every day was not without its challenges and risks. And we were kept safe with the protocols and all that stuff, but it was a new experience doing that, I must say. So that alone was kind of the first thing to process in a way, with the difficulty of scenes." Seasons 1 and 2 of Physical are now available to stream on Apple TV+.