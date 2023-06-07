Pete Davidson's New Series Surprise Drops on YouTube and NBC

NBC surprise-dropped the second episode of Bupkis on YouTube, free for anyone to watch. The show is a semi-autobiographical sitcom starring Pete Davidson as a version of himself, and it premiered last month as a Peacock original series. Now NBCUniversal is reaching out to fans who haven't subscribed yet by posting an episode on YouTube and airing it on the NBC broadcast channel on Friday.

Bupkis dropped all eight episodes on May 4 exclusively on Peacock, and so far the streamer has not released any viewership data or ratings for the series. Whether it was successful or not, the streamer clearly sees its all-star talent roster as a way to draw in new subscribers, and it is giving them a taste of what is on offer. Bupkis Episode 2, "Do As I Say, Not as I Do," is a strong one, depicting a flashback of a younger Pete (Preston Broderick) attending a wedding just weeks after losing his father in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Considering the episode's subject matter, Peacock is also making a special offer to first responders by offering them a 12-month Peacock subscription for just $1.99 per month. The streamer usually charges $4.99 for its Premium plan or $9.99 for its Premium Plus plan, which come with a handful of different perks. It also offers annual payment options to save money.

Bupkis is about Davidson's life as he tries to deal with fame and family. It makes many allusions to his real life including the "BDE" phenomenon and his history of substance abuse and mental illness. It stars Edie Falco as Davidson's mother, Amy Davidson and Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca. Some of the recurring stars include Philip Ettinger, Derek Gaines, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Shane gillis, Dave Sirus, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Oona Roche and Chase Sui Wonders. The guest stars are some of the biggest stars ever to appear on Saturday Night Live with Davidson.

Critically, Bupkis was a success with 77 percent positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics compared the show to Louis C.K.'s Louie with mixed feelings, and expressed surprise at how much heart the sitcom had. So far the show hasn't been renewed for a second season, leading some to wonder if it fell short of Peacock's hopes in its initial run last month.

For those that haven't seen it yet, it's never been easier to check out Bupkis. Episode 2 is streaming for free now on YouTube and it will air on NBC on Saturday, June 10 after SNL. The entire season is streaming now on Peacock.