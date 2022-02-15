‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

The Shelby family will be back in just a few weeks for Peaky Blinders Season 6! The award-winning period gangster saga has officially set a premiere date for Season 6, with the Cillian Murphy-led show set to return for its sixth and final season on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the UK. A premiere date for Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix has not yet been confirmed, though Deadline noted that the streamer typically airs series outside the UK following the original UK run.

The final season premiere date was announced via a 42-foot high mural over Digbeth’s Old Crown created by artist Akse P19. The show’s official Twitter account shared a photo of the mural as well as a video of the mural being painted, teasing in the caption, “the Shelbys are back in business.” Set to run for six episodes on BBC One on Sundays, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will “find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher,” creator and writer Steven Knight previously revealed. Speaking at the mural unveiling, according to Independent, Knight further explained, “certainly not all questions (will be) answered. One of the main storylines in this series is Tommy and the family are up against some really formidable enemies, as they always are. But Tommy’s main enemy, in this series, is himself.”

Initially premiering in 2013 and created by Steven Knight, the British period crime drama follows the Shelby crime family after World War I and their rise to prominence and power. The show features an ensemble cast led by Murphy, who stars as Tommy Shelby, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sophie Rundle, among others. Stephen Graham is also set to appear in the final season. Season 6, however, will be without Helen McRory, who died of breast cancer in April 2021. The actress starred as Aunt Polly. It is unclear how the show will handle her absence.

Garnering both awards and massive ratings, Peaky Blinders has been a massive hit. Despite that success, it was confirmed in January 2021 that the series would end with Season 6. Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said at the time, “series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

While the show is ending, it will not mark the end of the story. A Peaky Blinders film adaptation is set to shoot in 2023. Knight teased at the mural’s unveiling that “there’s an announcement very soon – a few days’ time. there’s an announcement very soon – a few days’ time.