✖

Peaky Blinders is coming to an end, with the show set to conclude after six seasons, the BBC announced on Monday. The series confirmed that filming on the sixth and final season of the drama has begun. Netflix airs Peaky Blinders in the US.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," creator and writer Steven Knight said in a statement. "After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added, "Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

The final season was written by Knight and will be directed by Season 5 director Anthony Byrne, while Nick Goding will produce. Executive producers include Knight, Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy. The show is currently filming and shared that its production team has "developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series will be produced in a safe and responsible manner, and in accordance with government guidelines, during this time of global pandemic." Production on Season 6 was delayed around one year due to the pandemic and the show will now likely return in late 2021 or early 2022.

The British period crime drama premiered in 2013 and follows the Shelby crime family after World War I. The show features an ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Joe Cole and Paul Anderson. It is currently unconfirmed what other form the series will take following its conclusion, but Knight told Entertainment Weekly in October 2019 that a film about the Shelby family is an option. "Possibly," he said. "I’m ruling nothing out, and a film is certainly a strong possibility."

Knight also called Season 5 "the best we’ve done so far" and expressed plans for a seventh season, though the pandemic has appeared to change those plans. "I’m pretty close to completing season 6 in terms of scripts, and then we’ll shoot that, and then I will embark on season 7," he said. "And then, if the energy is still continuing to grow, and the feeling around the world is still so positive, then we’ll think about how the story can continue in other forms."