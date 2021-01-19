'Peaky Blinders' Is Ending, and Netflix Fans Are Broken Up About It
Netflix subscribers are reacting following Monday's news that the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders will end after its sixth and final season. Initially premiering in 2013 and created by Steven Knight, the British period crime drama follows the Shelby crime family after World War I and their rise to prominence and power and features an ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Joe Cole and Paul Anderson. It is one of BBC's most successful dramas and quickly became an international phenomenon after it began airing on Netflix outside the U.K. It won the BAFTA Craft award and BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.
In a statement confirming the series is coming to an end, Knight said "Peaky is back and with a bang." Announcing "the TV series will be coming to an end," Knight said the final season will "find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher." He added, "we believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it." In her own statement, executive producer Caryn Mandabach thanked fans "who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient," adding, "series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013."
While the series may be coming to an end, both Knight and Mandabach teased that this does not necessarily mark the end of the road for the Shelby family, with Knight writing, "the story will continue in another form." In a follow-up report, Knight told Deadline a Peaky Blinders "movie is going to happen." Although more story seems to be guaranteed, news that Peaky Blinders is coming to an end after Season 6 left many fans saddened, with social media exploding with messages reacting to the news.
NOT SEASON 6 BEING THE LAST SEASON OMG #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/yl3gq8ymYc— Sarah 🍏🎲 (@MxntanaTony) January 18, 2021
The Final SEASON! 💥#PeakyBlinders Final Season Shooting Started !💥— Sнєℓву ツ (@KamalOfcl) January 18, 2021
I Didn't Want This To END !🙏 pic.twitter.com/yTob4J9FyK
“Peaky Blinders season 6 is the last”
the whole fandom: pic.twitter.com/5eZ3GB2YDm— best of cillian murphy (@bestcillian) January 18, 2021
Peaky Blinders: *announces the last season*
me: pic.twitter.com/qUv7FW6trL— westside bøbby (@shuaibbadat_) January 18, 2021
Wait. NO! I need at least 5 more seasons. 😢😢— Chuey Martinez (@ChueyMartinez) January 18, 2021
Oh no you can't do that 😮 😮..... Best series on BBC!! 🤗 👍— Gloria Procter (@ProcterGloria) January 19, 2021
Me knowing the 6th season will be out in the near future but it will be the final season#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/H9kVy9nCis— சத்யா (எல் யு எச் ஜி) (@Sathyakris26) January 18, 2021
What? Six and final series??? WHAT? 😭😭#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/Pu6lWxDhYn— Cill-i-am 🎼 (@cill_i_am) January 18, 2021
me after peaky blinders announcing season 6 is the last season:#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/wWS89o71M7— louï (@blossomblinder) January 18, 2021
When you see that series 6 of @ThePeakyBlinder will be the last #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/0tD34oAZfY— Matt Hansen (@MattHansen_) January 18, 2021
Nooo 😭😭— Queen Lauren 👑💓 (@blue_laur11) January 18, 2021
Final? 😞 pic.twitter.com/Bughq5rQlR— Giska Matahari (@giskasitepu) January 18, 2021
Nooooo!! Devastated 😪😪😪😪— LTS (@LTSsolutions1) January 19, 2021
And series 6 is going to be the end!?!?!?!?! Nooooooooooo— someone (@fahpaa) January 18, 2021
😭😭😭😭😭😭 #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/1CeLzcQYUz