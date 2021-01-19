'Peaky Blinders' Is Ending, and Netflix Fans Are Broken Up About It

Netflix subscribers are reacting following Monday's news that the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders will end after its sixth and final season. Initially premiering in 2013 and created by Steven Knight, the British period crime drama follows the Shelby crime family after World War I and their rise to prominence and power and features an ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Joe Cole and Paul Anderson. It is one of BBC's most successful dramas and quickly became an international phenomenon after it began airing on Netflix outside the U.K. It won the BAFTA Craft award and BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.

In a statement confirming the series is coming to an end, Knight said "Peaky is back and with a bang." Announcing "the TV series will be coming to an end," Knight said the final season will "find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher." He added, "we believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it." In her own statement, executive producer Caryn Mandabach thanked fans "who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient," adding, "series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013."

While the series may be coming to an end, both Knight and Mandabach teased that this does not necessarily mark the end of the road for the Shelby family, with Knight writing, "the story will continue in another form." In a follow-up report, Knight told Deadline a Peaky Blinders "movie is going to happen." Although more story seems to be guaranteed, news that Peaky Blinders is coming to an end after Season 6 left many fans saddened, with social media exploding with messages reacting to the news.