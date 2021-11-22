Peacock Renews Punk-Rock Comedy Series for Season 2

Peacock has officially renewed We Are Lady Parts for another season of female-fronted punk rock debauchery. The series premiered in the U.K. over three years ago, and reached the U.S. on Peacock this summer. Fans were caught off guard by the good news when Peacock made the announcement on Monday.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts,” said series creator Nida Manzoor, according to a report by The Wrap. “I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

We Are Lady Parts is a comedy series about an all-female, all-Muslim punk band called Lady Parts trying to make a name for themselves in London, England. It follows the group’s new lead guitarist, Amina (Anjana Vasan) most closely as she tries to balance music and her PhD studies. Other stars include Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Juliette Motamed as Bisma, Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Aiysha Hart as Noor, Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan, David Avery as Abdullah, Shobu Kapoor as Seema and Sofia Barclay as Zarina.

The series has been extremely well received by critics and general audiences so far, with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. It originally aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. in 2018, and its cult following has led it to its new home on Peacock.

“We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling, and boundary-pushing comedy,” said NBCUniversal executive Lisa Katz. “We’re incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”

“I’m so proud of We Are Lady Parts – for its wit, its inventiveness and its representation – and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re getting to make another season,” added executive producer Surian Fletcher-Jones. “Nida has got so much to say about contemporary life, and she’s found the perfect vehicle with this show to express her unique and inspiring world view. I can’t wait to share Nida’s vision for Season 2.”

We Are Lady Parts Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock, though you need a premium-level subscription to view it. There is no word yet on when Season 2 might premiere.