'Orlando Bloom: To The Edge' Docuseries to Premiere on Peacock

Peacock announced Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, which is a limited three-part adventure docuseries that follows the actor and executive producer Orlando Bloom as he explores the limits of adventure. As Bloom takes viewers on a thrilling journey of self-discovery during the course of the series, he pushes himself physically and mentally beyond his limits to reach the edge of what is possible. In the course of his fear-defying exploits and the pursuit of spiritual awareness, Bloom can overcome his fears and learn more about himself while resonating with the audience at home, inspiring them to go further and explore their limits in ordinary life, according to www.PeacockTV.com.

Bloom, an actor and an adventure enthusiast whose passion takes him to the edge of what is possible, undertakes a journey of self-discovery as he takes on the challenge of learning three extreme sports to test his physical, mental, and spiritual limits, namely wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing. Bloom is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears, and discover valuable lessons about himself along the way, with the help of his family, friends, and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding him along the way.

Occasionally, Bloom takes time away from the screen and stage for other daring and compassionate endeavors. Bloom was named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2009. The first time he got involved with UNICEF was in 2007 when he traveled to schools in rural areas of Nepal to advocate for educational programs and sanitation programs. His time with UNICEF also allowed him to spend time in Moscow and Sarajevo before he was officially named an ambassador. As a member of the organization, Bloom expressed that he wanted to become an active member of it, and after achieving ambassador status, his first project was to film a public service announcement that highlights the importance of clean water supplies in the world.

Throughout his career, Bloom has continued to do humanitarian work on behalf of UNICEF. As part of his outreach to children in eastern Ukraine who were affected by conflict in 2016, he traveled to the region to raise awareness about the education crisis in the region, and as part of his outreach to the Niger families affected by the Boko Haram violence in 2017, he traveled to the region to meet with them. After hearing the stories that he heard during his time there, Bloom became very moved by what he heard and said, "As a father, it is hard for me to imagine how many of these children are caught up in this conflict. During my trip I have heard dreadful stories about children fleeing on foot, leaving everything behind, including the safety of their homes and classrooms."