Peacock Orders 'Pride and Prejudice' Inspired Reality TV Dating Show

Peacock is stepping into the reality dating scene with a new show inspired by Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice, Variety reports. The series' full title is Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance and will star a "heroine" in search of her "duke." The show will attempt to transport its cast members back in time with activities including archery and communicating via handwritten letters and will re-create "a Regency-style England."

The show's synopsis reads, "Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of the heroine and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love."

The series was developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici will executive produce with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America along with Susy Price for Shine TV.

Peacock has not yet gone too far into the unscripted reality show market, as it currently has one series, Vanderpump Dogs, based on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and her dog foundation. Peacock is currently developing several other reality shows including Top Chef Family Style, which pairs young chefs with an adult family member, and a competition series based on the arcade game "Frogger."

Pride and Prejudice was published in 1813 and has since been adapted numerous times for film and television. The novel is set in Regency era England and focuses on protagonist Elizabeth Bennet and her family, which includes four sisters and her mother and father. A 1940 film starring Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier won an Oscar, and a 2005 adaptation starring Keira Knightley, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance, and Matthew Macfadyen remains a fan favorite. There have been several television project including a 1980 version by the BBC starring Elizabeth Garvie and David Rintoul and another popular 1995 miniseries from the BBC starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth. There have also been multiple stage productions and a YouTube series, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries.