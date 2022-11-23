Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2022

The holiday season is here, and Peacock is certainly in the spirit of giving. After showing its appreciation for its subscribers throughout November with the arrival of everything from Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin to Jordan Peele's film Nope, the NBCUniversal streamer is dropping presents under the tree next month via the arrival of new series, films, and specials in December 2022. Peacock's roundup of upcoming arrivals includes a little something for just about everyone, including fans of the Best Man films. Next month, Peacock is set to debut The Best Man: Final Chapters, a new limited series that brings back the original cast of the eponymous Universal film franchise. Reality TV lovers can sit back and relax with new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami, returning for Season 5, and Baking It, Peacock's award-winning competition series coming back for its second outing. Meanwhile, sports fans will have plenty to get excited about next month, with Peacock streaming everything from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to new episodes of Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry. While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in December 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Dec. 1 - Dec. 5 Dec. 1

12 Dates of Christmas, 2011

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Annie, 1982

Bring it On, 2000

Cry Freedom, 1987

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Deja Vu, 2006

Everest, 2015* 4K UHD

First Cow, 2019* 4K UHD

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

The Happy Elf, 2005

Just Go With It, 2011*

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003*

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004*

Miracle one 34th Street, 1947

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

The Mistle-Tones, 2012

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mo' Better Blues, 1990

Mo' Money, 1992*

Monster Trucks, 2016 4K UHD

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012

Night at the Musuem, 2006

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000

Out of Sight, 1998

The Peanuts Movie, 2015

The Pirates! Band of the Misfits, 2012

Pretty Woman, 1990

Puss in Boots, 2011

Safe House, 2012

Sisters, 2015*

Sweet Navidad, 2021

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014 4K UHD

Tombstone, 1993

The Smurfs, 2011

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Space Jam, 1996

Speed, 1994*

Spy Game, 2001

True Lies, 1994*

Unbreakable, 2000

XXX, 2002*

XXX: The State of the Union, 2005*

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Canada vs. Morocco

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Costa Rica vs. Germany

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Belgium

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Spain

Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin (TODAY All Day Channel)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Survivor's Remorse, Season 1-4

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 2

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Brazil

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ghana vs. Uruguay

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Korea vs. Portugal

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Serbia vs. Switzerland

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 1*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Men's NCAA Basketball – Peacock Classic – Gonzaga vs. Baylor*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Harlequins*

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Sean Patton: Number One, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 1*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 3

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

A Fabled Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

2022 NASCAR Awards*

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 3

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Leicester Tigers*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Northampton Saints*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Newcastle Falcons*

The Real Housewives of Durban, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 2*

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's Downhill

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Dec. 4

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 3*

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Final Round

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Sunday Night Football – Colts vs. Cowboys

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Undercover Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG Dec. 5

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Dec. 6 - Dec. 10 Dec. 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

That's My Jam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Men's Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Short*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Men & Women's Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 9

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Free*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Rhythm Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women's Short*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 1*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Men & Women's Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022 (Hallmark)+

The Mighty Ones, Season 4

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Penn State*

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 10

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas Class Reunion, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Gift of Peace, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Free Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women's Free*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 2*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Heats / Semis / Final

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

WWE NXT Deadline (English & Spanish)*

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Dec. 11 - Dec. 15 Dec. 11

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Grand Prix Figure Skating: GP Final 2022 – Final

The Holiday Sitter, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 3*

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3*

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Broncos

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)* Dec. 12

Alguien Te Mira, Season 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 13

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Baking It, NBC Holiday Special Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 14

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 15

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 2022, (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, 2022

Dec. 16 - Dec. 20 Dec. 16

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km*

Holiday Heritage, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 1*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 17

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – 3rd Place Match

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km*

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km*

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022 (Hallmark)+

HBCU Games 2022 – All-Star Game – Pigskin Showdown

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 2*

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Dec. 18

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Final

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Halfpipe Finals

Hanukkah on Rye, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 3*

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3*

The Legend of Tarzan, 2016*

Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Raiders

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 2

U.S. Ski and Snowboard 2022 – FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Big Air Finals Dec. 19

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 4 (E!)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Dec. 20

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, 1970*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Dec. 21 - Dec. 25 Dec. 21

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) Dec. 22

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Intern, 2015

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 4-8 (Peacock Original)*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) Dec. 23

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Sale Sharks*

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) Dec. 24

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Bath Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Santa Tracker (TODAY All Day Channel) Dec. 25

Sunday Night Football – Buccaneers vs. Cardinals