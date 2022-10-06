PBS Classic 'Arthur' Is Now a Podcast

After 24 seasons, Arthur aired its final episode this past winter. Arthur was the longest-running children's animated series in the history of U.S. television. Intended for children ages 4-8, the show involved themes of sharing, caring, and everything else in between, and its fanbase grew with it. Luckily for fans, episodes became available via a partnership between animation studio Hero4Hire Creative, and WGBH via Animation World Network, airing on YouTube and PBSKIDS.org. The final episode, titled "All Grown Up," aired on Feb. 21 and the show took place 20 years into the future showcasing the lives of its title character, his sister D.W., and friends Buster, Brian, Muffy, and Sue Ellen in their 20s. Arthur grew up to become a graphic novelist and published his first book. Now, there's more good news, as it was recently announced there will be a podcast based on the show.

Per an official press release, PBS KIDS, GBH Kids, production partner Gen-Z Media and distribution partner PRX revealed The Arthur Podcast. Season One will feature eight episodes, launching weekly on Thursdays beginning Oct. 20th. The podcast leverages a library of content that spans 25 years, which will retell iconic stories from classic episodes in a new audio format. Just like the show, listeners will hear from Arthur, D.W., Buster, and other favorite characters as they navigate school, friendships, and other challenges. Episodes will be available for free on the PBS KIDS Video app, the The Arthur YouTube channel, pbskids.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major podcast listening platforms.

Ahead of the animated series' end, Carol Greenwald, executive producer of the series, said in a statement to Deadline: "Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers, adding that it wouldn't be the fina end of the beloved character. "Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."