How PBS’ ‘Arthur’ Ended After 24 Seasons

After 24 seasons, Arthur said goodbye. The animated series was the longest-running children’s animated series in the history of U.S. television. The show targeted children ages 4-8 in lessons of sharing, caring, and everything else in between. Despite the show coming to an end, there is good news. According to Animation World Network, new creative and educational content will continue to be produced, and will be available on YouTube and PBSKIDS.org. This comes as a collaboration between animation studio Hero4Hire Creative and WGBH.

The final episode, titled “All Grown Up,” aired on Feb. 21 and the show took place 20 years into the future. The episode showcased the future lives of his sister D.W., and friends Buster, Brian, Muffy, and Sue Ellen in their 20s. Arthur became a graphic novelist and published his first book. His crew didn’t do too bad either.

The group reunited at Sugar Bowl Cafe, the dessert parlor they frequented as kids. Arthur fills audiences into what everyone’s been up to and all are rather successful. D.W. is a police officer, Binky is a news reporter, Buster is an English professor, and Francine is an employee at a sneaker company. George is a business owner (he bought the Sugar Bowl), and Muffy becomes a politician running for mayor of Elwood City.

https://youtu.be/4fjTuGA_CI4

The popular series focused on a kid with glasses and the lessons he learns from friends. Arthur was set in the fictional town of Elwood City.

“Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” said Carol Greenwald, executive producer of Arthur in a statement to Deadline confirming the show’s end. “Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

The series won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program, as well as a Peabody Award. The show has tackled various social issues. A 2019 episode examined the same-sex marriage between third-grade teacher Mr. Ratburn and Patrick the chocolatier and garnered much controversy.