Paul Rudd Buddy Comedy Leaving Netflix in March

Paul Rudd has a number of great buddy comedy movies, but one of his funniest is about to leave Netflix in March. I Love You, Man, which Rudd starred in with Jason Segel back in 2009, is currently available to watch on the streaming service but will be exiting on March 31. That leaves subscribers a few more weeks to queue up the hilarious flick before it’s taken off Netflix.

In I Love You, Man, Rudd plays uptight Los Angeles real estate agent Peter Klaven, a man with a big heart and no friends. When Peter gets engaged, his fiancé Zooey (Rashida Jones) encourages him to find some male friends so that he can have a best man for the ceremony. After a few failed hangouts, Peter eventually meets Sydney Fife (Segel), an easy-going investor who spends most of his time kicking back and occasionally jamming out on the guitar. The two strike up a quirky friendship, which in some ways complicates Peter’s life, but forces him to find a balance.

Netflix has a few other Rudd films available to stream, such as a dramedy The Fundamentals of Caring and dark action-thriller Mute. Fans can also watch Rudd’s Netflix original series Living With Yourself, a trippy story co-starring Aisling Bea and Desmin Borges. Additionally, fans can see Rudd in the two Wet Hot American Summer shows: First Day of Camp and Ten Years Later.

More recently, Rudd starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was co-written and directed by Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno, and Thank You for Smoking.) Reitman is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed 1984’s Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II. The elder Reitman also is a producer of the new film. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a direct sequel to the original films and does not acknowledge the 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, as that film takes place in an alternate timeline.

In addition to Rudd, the new film also stars Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House), and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers). It is also confirmed that nearly all the stars of the original films, including Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver, will appear as well. Sadly, Harold Ramis, who appeared in the original films and was a co-writer on both, passed away in 2014. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in theaters on Nov. 11, and is now available to buy or rent online.