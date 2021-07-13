Paris Hilton Cooking Show Coming to Netflix

✖

Paris Hilton might not be a world-famous chef, but that is not stopping her from hosting her own cooking show for Netflix. She will host Cooking With Paris, a new series launching on Netflix on Aug. 4. The show takes its name from a viral January 2020 video of the same name, in which Hilton taught her fans how to cook her "famous" lasagna.

The show will feature Hilton cooking her favorite dishes with the help of her famous friends. Hilton is not a trained cook, so the show will have a totally different vibe from something you might see on the Food Network. She will try her hand at new recipes, taking viewers from the grocery store to the dinner table. Hilton will embrace her "very newly domesticated side" as she learns some of the cooking techniques that come second nature to professional chefs. She will show off her "culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe, and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends," Netflix said in a statement to Variety.

Cooking With Paris will run six episodes and will be available globally. Hilton serves as an executive producer with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. The production company behind the series is Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

The Netflix series is all part of Hilton's recent return to television. Earlier this year, she started her own production company, Slivington Manor Entertainment, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. She is also working on a new reality series for Peacock called Paris in Love. The series will follow her upcoming wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum. The 13-episode series will culminate with a televised wedding.

"We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party," Hilton told Entertainment Tonight last month. "There's a lot. So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans." Hilton, 40, admitted she is "not your traditional bride" and many of her pets will be involved in the wedding, including her Chihuahua Diamond Baby.

Last year, Hilton showed a new side of herself in the YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris, in which she discussed her childhood trauma. In the film, she discussed her time at boarding schools for teens with behavioral problems during the 1990s. Hilton claimed she was abused during her time at the Provo Canyon School in Utah. The documentary, directed by Alexandra Dean, has over 22 million views on YouTube since it was released in September.