Paramount+ Celebrates Pride Month With 'Mountain of Pride' Collection of LGBTQ+ TV Series and Movies

Paramount+ is celebrating Pride Month 2024 in a big way. As the streamer adds titles from its June 2024 content list, it is also celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its contributions by spotlighting stories and stars across the community with its A Mountain of Pride collection.

Featuring 12 curated carousels, including Pride Movie Marathon, Essential Series, and Summer's Camp Classics, the collection boasts plenty of TV series and movies. Titles available to stream include everything from the Elton John biopic Rocketman to Mean Girls, both the Lindsay Lohan-starring 2004 film and the new musical comedy. Other titles included in the collection are the teen romcom But I'm a Cheerleader, RuPaul's Drag Race, Star Trek: Discovery, Fellow Travelers, Yellowjackets, The L Word, and more.

In addition to spotlighting queer stories and the LGBTQ+ communities' contributions, Paramount+ is shining a light on n Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative. Presented by the Human Rights Campaign, Showtime, and Paramount+, and now in its fifth year, the program is designed to support LGBTQ+ small businesses.

Those looking to celebrate Pride Month with the Mountain of Pride collection can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from the Mountain of Pride collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).