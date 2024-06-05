Paramount+ Celebrates Pride Month With 'Mountain of Pride' Collection of LGBTQ+ TV Series and Movies
From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to 'Carol,' 'The L Word' and more, the Paramount+ 'A Mountain of Pride' Collection boasts dozens of LGBTQ+ titles.
Paramount+ is celebrating Pride Month 2024 in a big way. As the streamer adds titles from its June 2024 content list, it is also celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its contributions by spotlighting stories and stars across the community with its A Mountain of Pride collection.
Featuring 12 curated carousels, including Pride Movie Marathon, Essential Series, and Summer's Camp Classics, the collection boasts plenty of TV series and movies. Titles available to stream include everything from the Elton John biopic Rocketman to Mean Girls, both the Lindsay Lohan-starring 2004 film and the new musical comedy. Other titles included in the collection are the teen romcom But I'm a Cheerleader, RuPaul's Drag Race, Star Trek: Discovery, Fellow Travelers, Yellowjackets, The L Word, and more.
In addition to spotlighting queer stories and the LGBTQ+ communities' contributions, Paramount+ is shining a light on n Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative. Presented by the Human Rights Campaign, Showtime, and Paramount+, and now in its fifth year, the program is designed to support LGBTQ+ small businesses.
Those looking to celebrate Pride Month with the Mountain of Pride collection can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from the Mountain of Pride collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Pride Movie Marathon
Rocketman
Mean Girls
But I'm a Cheerleader
In & Out*
Three Months
Carol*
Kinky Boots
Foxfire
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Talented M. Ripley*
Ellie and Abbie (And Ellie's Dead Aunt)*
Essential Series
Broad City
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Star Trek: Discovery
Fellow Travelers*
The Legend of Kora
Yellowjackets*
Uncoupled*
Special Opps: Lioness
Noah's Arc
Ark: The Animated Series
The L Word*
Real Stories & Reality
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
Kokomo City*
Rosie's Theater Kids
Love Allways
RuPaul's Drag Race
XY Chelsea*
Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker
The Real L Word*
Summer's Camp Classics
Soap Dish
Mommie Dearest*
But I'm A Cheerleader
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
The Stepford Wives
Mean Girls
Moments of Pride
The Real World – Season 3, Episode 19, "Love Rules"
Broad City – Season 5, Episode 5, "Artsy Fartsy"
Ghosts – Season 2, Episode 22, "The Heir"
Are You The One? – Season 8, Episode 1, "Come One, Come All"
Are You The One? – Season 8, Episode 2, "Come One, Come All"
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Season 4, Episode 6, "Rejoined"
iCarly – Season 2, Episode 7 "iDragged Him"
Smithsonian Time Capsule – Season 1, Episode 2, "Beyond Stonewall"
Queer to Stay from Showtime
Fellow Travelers*
Yellowjackets*
Bodies Bodies Bodies*
The Inspection*
The Aggressives*
Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later*
Couples Therapy*
The Chi*
Sueprnova*
The L Word*
Queer As Folk*
Club Cumming Presents a Queer Comedy Extravaganza!*
