Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024

The Paramount+ schedule for June 2024 is here! As May comes to an end, the streamer has released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month, promising endless hours of summer entertainment.

June will see two of Paramount+'s biggest shows returning for new seasons. On June 2, Taylor Sheridan's Jeremy Renner-starring drama Mayor of Kingstown returns for Season 3. It will be followed on June 6 by the Season 2 premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season set to focus on the BAU as they investigate the Gold Star mystery. Meanwhile, following its premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, the sci-fi thriller I.S.S, about a crew of American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station, will be available to stream for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers next month. Other movies set to be made available to stream include Blazing Saddles, From Dusk Till Dawn, Chasing Amy, Crocodile Dundee, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Kiss The Girls, 13 Going on 30, and more.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in June 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).