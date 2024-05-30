Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 and 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 highlight the Paramount the Paramount+ June additions.
The Paramount+ schedule for June 2024 is here! As May comes to an end, the streamer has released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month, promising endless hours of summer entertainment.
June will see two of Paramount+'s biggest shows returning for new seasons. On June 2, Taylor Sheridan's Jeremy Renner-starring drama Mayor of Kingstown returns for Season 3. It will be followed on June 6 by the Season 2 premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season set to focus on the BAU as they investigate the Gold Star mystery. Meanwhile, following its premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, the sci-fi thriller I.S.S, about a crew of American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station, will be available to stream for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers next month. Other movies set to be made available to stream include Blazing Saddles, From Dusk Till Dawn, Chasing Amy, Crocodile Dundee, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Kiss The Girls, 13 Going on 30, and more.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in June 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
June 1
June 1
10 Cloverfield Lane*13 Going on 30*
A Man Called Horse
American BeautyAnimal Kingdom
Black Sheep
Black Snake Moan*Blazing Saddles
Bounce*
Bound*But I'm a Cheerleader
Chantilly Bridge
Chasing Amy*Chicago
Coach Carter
Congo*Cop Land*
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee*Crocodile Dundee II*
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles*
Dog Day AfternoonEuroTrip
Failure to Launch
Flags of Our FathersFoxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till DawnFrom Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
Galaxy QuestHardball
Harlem Nights
Head of StateHeatwave
High Noon
Hustle & FlowIn & Out*
In The Bedroom
It Takes TwoJade
Kiss The Girls
Lifeguard*North of Normal
Pretty In Pink
Save the Last DanceShaft
She's All That
She's the ManSherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Shutter IslandSoapdish
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of RambowStardust
Summer of Sam
Super 8Texas Rangers*
The African Queen
The Beach Bum*The Boy*
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Cookout*The Fighting Temptations
The Honeymooners
The Impossible*The Island
The Last Airbender
The Last CastleThe Lookout*
The Love Guru*
The NetThe Queens of Comedy
The Quiet Man
The Raid 2The Raid: Redemption
The Shootist
The Sons of Katie ElderThe Way Way Back
There Will Be Blood
Tommy BoyTrading Places*
Unidentified ObjectsVampire in Brooklyn
June 5 - June 15
June 5
Peppa Pig: Peppa's Adventures Around the World
June 7
Bobby*
June 12
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)
Casino Royale*
Rocky Balboa*
June 14
The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)
June 16 - June 30
June 16
Anomalisa
June 19
Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)
The Challenge (Season 39)
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
June 21
El Chicano*
June 26
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)
The Last 747
The Real CSI: Miami**
Sports
June 1
We Need to Talk presented by AT&T*
UEFA Champions League Final – Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
June 2
PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Rodeo*
Course Record with Michael Breed*
Serie A – Atalanta vs. Fiorentina
June 8
NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC*
PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
June 9
PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away*
NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. Seattle Reign
June 13
Argentina LPF – Riestra vs., River Plate
June 14
Argentina LPF – Boca Juniors vs. Vélez Sarsfield
June 15
WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings*
BIG3 Basketball*
June 16
WNBA – Chicago Sky @ Indiana Fever*
LPGA – Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (First Round Coverage)*
NWSL – Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC*
June 19
NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave
June 22
BIG3 Basketball*
PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
June 23
PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Mubadala New York Sail Gran Prix*
Course Record with Michael Breed*
June 29
BIG3 Basketball*
PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
June 30
PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PGA TOUR Special – The John Shippen*
LPGA – Dow Championship (First Round Coverage)*
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride
Sports: Throughout June
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
NWSL competition
