Paramount+ Celebrates AAPI Month 2023 With 'Watch Us Rise' Catalog of Movies and Shows

Paramount+ is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a big way. After launching its "Watch Us Rise" collection last year, the collection, which features movies and shows that shine a spotlight on the AAPI community and the AAPI community's impact on media, is back this month, and this year it's bigger than ever.

For AAPI Month 2023, Paramount+ has expanded the Watch Us Rise collection to include more than 185 pieces of content, which is more than five times the amount of titles available last year. Now featured in the Paramount+ streaming library, the collection boasts different carousels highlighting different genres and talents, including the Ties That Bind carousel, which features feel-good stories like The Joy Luck Club and Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, and the API Auteurs carousel, which celebrates influential filmmakers, including Justin Lin, Chloe Zhao, and John Woo. Highlights in the collection include Bend It Like Beckham, Mission: Impossible II, and the Academy Award-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

