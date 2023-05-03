Paramount+ Celebrates AAPI Month 2023 With 'Watch Us Rise' Catalog of Movies and Shows
Paramount+ is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a big way. After launching its "Watch Us Rise" collection last year, the collection, which features movies and shows that shine a spotlight on the AAPI community and the AAPI community's impact on media, is back this month, and this year it's bigger than ever.
For AAPI Month 2023, Paramount+ has expanded the Watch Us Rise collection to include more than 185 pieces of content, which is more than five times the amount of titles available last year. Now featured in the Paramount+ streaming library, the collection boasts different carousels highlighting different genres and talents, including the Ties That Bind carousel, which features feel-good stories like The Joy Luck Club and Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, and the API Auteurs carousel, which celebrates influential filmmakers, including Justin Lin, Chloe Zhao, and John Woo. Highlights in the collection include Bend It Like Beckham, Mission: Impossible II, and the Academy Award-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.
You can n sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see highlight from Paramount+'s Watch us Rise Collection.
Heroic Tales
Everything Everywhere All At Once
NCIS: Hawaii
Bend It Like Becham
Snowpiercer
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Star Trek: Discovery
FBI: Most Wanted
Hawaii Five-0
The Legend of Korra
Bruce Lee: Fist of Fury
The Ties That Bind
The Joy Luck ClubAlready Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Baby Steps
Grease: Rise of the Pink LadiesGhosts
Yonder
The FeelsLove Sick
Monsoon Tide
BoundBitter Melon
The Kite RunnerBlowing Up Right Now
API Auteurs
Star Trek Beyond
Songs My Brothers Taught Me
Mission: Impossible II
Face/Off
The River Niger
Wedding Palace
Last Holiday
Paycheck
The Death of Dick Long
I Will Make You Mine
After We Leave
Unforgettable Performances
The Kite Runner
Star Trek: The Original Series
Pain & Gain
Jo Koy: Don't Make Him Angry
Why Women Kill
BoundMona Lisa and the Blood Moon
Yellowjackets
Bruce Lee, the Legend
Save Me
Jo Koy: Lights Out
Forbidden City Cop
Dark Matter
Kids & Family Favorites
Blue's Clues You!
Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Legend of KorraNi Hao
Kai-Lan
Supah NinjasRugrats
Blue's Big City Adventure
Sanjtay and CraigPaws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateKung Fu Panda: Legend of Awesomeness
World of Wonder
Ascension
Into the Wild India
China from Above
Wonders of Burma
Cher & the Loneliest Elephant
Mysteries of the Mekong
My Big Bollywood Wedding
Letter from Masanjia
Finding Yingying
Aerial New Zealand
Into the Wild Tibet
Mystical Journey: Kumbh Mela
Live Laughs
Comedy Central Stand-Up
The Daily Show
Drunk History
The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail