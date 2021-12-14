Paramount+ Announces Holiday Collection Filled With Seasonal Specials and More

The Paramount+ streaming library is feeling petty festive. Now half-way through December and with Christmas just around the corner, the streamer has unveiled its complete holiday and Christmas lineup, which includes everything from family-friendly titles to Christmas classics and even live and on-demand events.

This holiday season, Paramount+ subscribers can treat themselves to beloved titles like A Christmas Carol, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Serendipity, all Christmas staples that are available for streaming in the content library. The streaming service has also introduced new holiday titles for kids, including A Loud House Christmas and its Rugrats holiday special, Traditions. Home to a number of beloved series, Paramount+ is also offering subscribers an easy way to access their favorite holiday episodes from shows including Everybody Hates Chris and Frasier to children’s shows like iCarly and Peppa Pig. December will also be marked by several live and on-demand specials, including the annual New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which will help Paramount+ subscribers ring in 2022.

Fans looking forward to those holiday binges can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the holiday titles available in the Paramount+ streaming library.

Children’s Titles – Special Mentions

A Loud House Christmas

An original live-action holiday movie based on Nickelodeon’s Emmy Award-winning animated series A Loud House

Rugrats Traditions

In Rugrats Traditions, “Tommy’s first Chanukah falls on Christmas Eve, and the Pickles family must juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family. The episode features guest stars Raini Rodriguez as Gabi, Swoosie Kurtz as Minka, Henry Winkler as Boris, and Tata Vega as Tia Esperanza.”

SpongeBob’s Winter Wonderland

A collection beloved episodes from the hit animated series including “Patchy the Pirate Presents the SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Special,” “It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!,” and “Frozen Faceoff.”

Children’s Titles Continued

Paramount+’s youngest subscribers can feel the holiday cheer by watching holiday-themed episodes of their favorite series, with the streaming having compiled a list of holiday episodes from beloved shows like iCarly, PAW Patrol, and more.

Bubble Guppies (“Happy Holidays, Mr. Grumpfish”)

iCarly (“iChristmas”)

Dora the Explorer (“A Present for Santa”)

Henry Danger (“Holiday Punch”)

PAW Patrol (“Pups Save Christmas”)

Peppa Pig (“Santa’s Grotto/Santa’s Visit”)

The Fairly OddParents (“Merry Wishmas”),

Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas

All Star Nickmas Spectacular

Top Elf

Sonic the Christmas Blast

Christmas Classics

While the Paramount+ library boasts dozens of titles from the wider ViacombCBS library, December is all about the holidays, and the streaming service has no shortage of beloved Christmas classics.

A Christmas Carol

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Happy Christmas

Serendipity

Surviving Christmas

Holiday Episodes

In addition to beloved holiday episodes of children’s series, Paramount+ has also curated a list of holiday episodes from fan-favorite series for adults. You can find that list below:

Beverly Hills, 90210 (“Christmas Comes This Time Each Year”)

Cheers (“Christmas Cheers”)

Everybody Hates Chris (“Everybody Hates Kwanzaa”)

Frasier (Frasier Grinch”)

Happy Days (“Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”)

Taxi (“A Full House for Christmas”)

The Brady Bunch (“The Voice of Christmas”)

Live and On-Demand Holiday Movies

A Christmas Proposal

A Christmas Proposal follows “a down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), as she agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), for the holidays.”

Christmas Takes Flight

“A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.”

Can’t-Miss Events

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“A new live concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible” musicians together for a final concert appearance before Bennett’s retirement.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

“Country music’s hottest superstars ring in the new year on CBS with nearly 50 live, high-energy performances across multiple locations in Music City.”