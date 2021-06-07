Paramount+ Announces Huge Collection of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports for This Summer
Paramount+ kicked off this week by announcing a huge slate of movies, original series and live sports coming to the service this summer. The announcement also included some new features for the service and incentives to sign up. Over 1,000 new movies will be added to the catalog by the end of the summer.
Paramount+ came into the "streaming wars" swinging, and it is not slowing down. While Monday's announcement includes some blockbuster titles, perhaps the biggest news of all was the launch of a new "Essential Plan." This will allow subscribers to pay $4.99 per month instead of the usual $9.99 per month if they don't mind seeing commercial breaks in certain programs. The $9.99 "Premium Plan" will still be available with no ads, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and mobile downloads. The service is also adding a new "Watch List" feature soon.
Still, the main attraction for Paramount+ remains the content itself. ViacomCBS Streaming CEO Tom Ryan said: "The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience."
From early access to recent theatrical releases to exclusive shows from ViacomCBS properties, Paramount+ is becoming an essential service for any entertainment junkie. If you're new to Paramount+, you can get a free trial here. Keep scrolling for a look at what the service is adding this summer.
Classic Movies
Paramount+ is adding 1,000 movies to its catalog on Thursday, June 10 to kick off a summer of big acquisitions. The service says that it will have over 2,500 movie titles by the end of the summer. Here of some highlights from the first batch of movie additions.
Terminator: Dark Fate
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol
Red Dawn
Skyfall
The Avengers
Gemini Man
The Rhythm Section
Rocketman
Judy
Florence Foster Jenkins
The Wolf of Wall Street
Revolutionary Road
71
The Soloist
The Birdcage
The Full Monty
Little Women
Classic Movies (Cont.)
In addition to action movies and critically-acclaimed features, Paramount+ is adding plenty of movies for the whole family. There will also be cult classic horror movies and acclaimed comedies. Here are some more highlights from the June 10 additions that have been announced so far.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Addams Family
Wonder Park
The Adventures of Tintin
Charlotte's Web
Body Cam
Saint Maud
Crawl
Child's Play
Gretel & Hansel
Pet Semetary
The Prodigy
The Haunting
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Arachnophobia
Like a Boss
The Hustle
Valley Girl
What Men Want
Fighting with My Family
The Little Hours
The Dictator
I Love You, Man
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Tropic Thunder
No Strings Attached
Hello, My Name Is Doris
The School of Rock
Exclusive Streaming Premieres
Finally, on the movie side, Paramount+ will host three highly-anticipated streaming premieres this summer. The first will be Infinite — a new sci-fi action movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Based on a 2009 novel by D. Eric Maikranz called The Reincarnationist Papers, it tells the story of man unlocking memories and abilities from his own past lives. The movie will not get a theatrical release at all, and will only be available on Paramount+ starting on June 10.
The service will also become the exclusive streaming home of A Quiet Place Part II, though it's not clear when. The movie hit theaters just over a week ago, and the press release indicates that it will be added to Paramount+ "following its successful theatrical release.
Finally, near the end of the summer Paramount+ will host the streaming premiere of PAW Patrol: The Movie. It will be available starting on Friday, Aug. 20. For those with children, this will make the service absolutely essential.
Premium Original Series
Paramount+ is going all-in on original series this summer as well, drawing from every corner of the ViacomCBS library. Some premieres have been scheduled already, including:
iCarly - June 17
Evil - June 20
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - June 24
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked! - June 24
The Good Fight June - 25
Behind The Music - July 29
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Aug. 12
Premium Original Series (Cont.)
More Paramount+ original series are confirmed to be coming this summer, though the release dates have not been revealed. Others will reportedly be announced later. In the meantime, Paramount+ is already the exclusive home to some hit new original series, including:
Rugrats
Why Women Kill
Younger
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
The Challenge: All Stars
60 Minutes+
From Cradle to Stage
Live Soccer
Paramount+ is also leaning heavily on live sports to entice viewers — particularly English-language soccer coverage from CBS Sports. It will reportedly stream hundreds of live matches this summer from all around the world, as well as interviews and in-studio analysis before and after each game.
This includes the Concacaf Men's World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Europa Conference League, the start of Italy's Serie A season in August, Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A and the NWSL regular season competition all summer long.
Features
Finally, as mentioned above Paramount+ is offering its new Essential Plan for $4.99 starting Monday, June 7. This tier will be supported in part by ads, but will still include live soccer and NFL games, as well as the full suite of movies and TV shows on the service. It will also come with breaking news via CBSN, though it will not have local live CBS station programming.
Local news will still be available to Premium Plan subscribers, along with high-definition formats and ad-free viewing. The service is also working on a watchlist feature called "My List," which will launch later this month. This will reportedly allow subscribers to save shows and movies for later as a part of the service's "enhanced curation and discovery, cross-platform dynamic play functionality" with "personalized homepages, content categories, and central hubs for ViacomCBS' brands."
Paramount+ is available now for either $4.99 per month with adds or the $9.99 monthly Premium Plan. Stay tuned for more news on the streaming service's catalog as it becomes available.