Paramount+ Announces Huge Collection of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports for This Summer

Paramount+ kicked off this week by announcing a huge slate of movies, original series and live sports coming to the service this summer. The announcement also included some new features for the service and incentives to sign up. Over 1,000 new movies will be added to the catalog by the end of the summer. Paramount+ came into the "streaming wars" swinging, and it is not slowing down. While Monday's announcement includes some blockbuster titles, perhaps the biggest news of all was the launch of a new "Essential Plan." This will allow subscribers to pay $4.99 per month instead of the usual $9.99 per month if they don't mind seeing commercial breaks in certain programs. The $9.99 "Premium Plan" will still be available with no ads, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and mobile downloads. The service is also adding a new "Watch List" feature soon. Still, the main attraction for Paramount+ remains the content itself. ViacomCBS Streaming CEO Tom Ryan said: "The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience." From early access to recent theatrical releases to exclusive shows from ViacomCBS properties, Paramount+ is becoming an essential service for any entertainment junkie.

Classic Movies (Photo: Paramount) Paramount+ is adding 1,000 movies to its catalog on Thursday, June 10 to kick off a summer of big acquisitions. The service says that it will have over 2,500 movie titles by the end of the summer. Here of some highlights from the first batch of movie additions. Terminator: Dark Fate Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol Red Dawn

Skyfall The Avengers Gemini Man The Rhythm Section

Rocketman Judy Florence Foster Jenkins The Wolf of Wall Street Revolutionary Road 71 The Soloist The Birdcage The Full Monty Little Women

Classic Movies (Cont.) (Photo: Paramount) In addition to action movies and critically-acclaimed features, Paramount+ is adding plenty of movies for the whole family. There will also be cult classic horror movies and acclaimed comedies. Here are some more highlights from the June 10 additions that have been announced so far. Dora and the Lost City of Gold Sonic the Hedgehog The Addams Family Wonder Park The Adventures of Tintin Charlotte's Web Body Cam Saint Maud Crawl Child's Play Gretel & Hansel Pet Semetary The Prodigy The Haunting Paranormal Activity 3 Paranormal Activity 4 Arachnophobia Like a Boss The Hustle Valley Girl What Men Want Fighting with My Family The Little Hours The Dictator I Love You, Man Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Tropic Thunder No Strings Attached Hello, My Name Is Doris The School of Rock

Exclusive Streaming Premieres (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Finally, on the movie side, Paramount+ will host three highly-anticipated streaming premieres this summer. The first will be Infinite — a new sci-fi action movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Based on a 2009 novel by D. Eric Maikranz called The Reincarnationist Papers, it tells the story of man unlocking memories and abilities from his own past lives. The movie will not get a theatrical release at all, and will only be available on Paramount+ starting on June 10. The service will also become the exclusive streaming home of A Quiet Place Part II, though it's not clear when. The movie hit theaters just over a week ago, and the press release indicates that it will be added to Paramount+ "following its successful theatrical release. Finally, near the end of the summer Paramount+ will host the streaming premiere of PAW Patrol: The Movie. It will be available starting on Friday, Aug. 20. For those with children, this will make the service absolutely essential.

Premium Original Series (Photo: Paramount+) Paramount+ is going all-in on original series this summer as well, drawing from every corner of the ViacomCBS library. Some premieres have been scheduled already, including: iCarly - June 17 Evil - June 20 RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - June 24 RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked! - June 24 The Good Fight June - 25 Behind The Music - July 29 Star Trek: Lower Decks - Aug. 12

Premium Original Series (Cont.) (Photo: Paramount+) More Paramount+ original series are confirmed to be coming this summer, though the release dates have not been revealed. Others will reportedly be announced later. In the meantime, Paramount+ is already the exclusive home to some hit new original series, including: Rugrats Why Women Kill Younger

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years The Challenge: All Stars 60 Minutes+ From Cradle to Stage

Live Soccer (Photo: NCAA Photos / Contributor, Getty) Paramount+ is also leaning heavily on live sports to entice viewers — particularly English-language soccer coverage from CBS Sports. It will reportedly stream hundreds of live matches this summer from all around the world, as well as interviews and in-studio analysis before and after each game. This includes the Concacaf Men's World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Europa Conference League, the start of Italy's Serie A season in August, Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A and the NWSL regular season competition all summer long.