Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2021

Since launching in March, Paramount+ has quickly inserted itself into the streaming conversation, offering a host of programs from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel as well as new and classic movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM. Like many streaming services, Paramount+ has also begun creating original content, which means there's a whole lot to watch.

This month, there are plenty of new programs to get excited about, including the highly-anticipated reboot of the Nickelodeon series iCarly, which premieres its first three episodes on June 17. There will also be new seasons of Paramount+ originals Why Women Kill and Evil, as well as a new Paramount+ original movie, Infinite. Scroll through to see what's new on Paramount+ this month and subscribe to the streaming service here with a free trial.