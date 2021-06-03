Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2021
Since launching in March, Paramount+ has quickly inserted itself into the streaming conversation, offering a host of programs from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel as well as new and classic movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM. Like many streaming services, Paramount+ has also begun creating original content, which means there's a whole lot to watch.
This month, there are plenty of new programs to get excited about, including the highly-anticipated reboot of the Nickelodeon series iCarly, which premieres its first three episodes on June 17. There will also be new seasons of Paramount+ originals Why Women Kill and Evil, as well as a new Paramount+ original movie, Infinite. Scroll through to see what's new on Paramount+ this month and subscribe to the streaming service here with a free trial.
Available June 2
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 2
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying First and Second Rounds
Available June 3
Why Women Kill: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA (Paramount+ Original)
The Challenge: All Stars Reunion Show (Paramount+ Original)
Concacaf Men’s Nations League Finals featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico Men’s National Team
Available June 10
Infinite (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 12
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
Available June 16
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Available June 17
iCarly (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 19
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
WNBA regular season competition
Available June 20
Evil: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 24
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 (Paramount+ Original)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked! (Paramount+ Original)
The Good Fight: Season 5 (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 25
Daytime Emmy Awards
Available June 26
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
WNBA regular season competition
Available June 30
Science Saves the Day: Season 1
Show-Me-Bot: Season 1
The Noggins: Season 1
Word Play: Season 1