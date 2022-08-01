'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky on Why Non-Comic Readers Will Still Love Prime Video Sci-Fi Series (Exclusive)

Paper Girls, a streaming series adaptation of the comic book by the same name, recently debuted on Prime Video and one of the show's main stars wants everyone to know that you don't need to have read the comics to enjoy the show. In Paper Girls, Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza star as a crew of paper girls in 1986 who get mixed up in a time-war and become stranded decades in the future. Prior to the series premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to sit down with the cast to discuss the show, with Rosinsky offering her thoughts on why sci-fi lovers show check it out.

"One thing about the show is that I think it can hold the interest of a fan of the comic books and I think it will also be able to let in new fans," she said. "It does a really good job, I think, of explaining the whole situation, while still taking some creative liberties and changing certain things, just to keep actual fans of the comic book interested." Rosinsky plays Mac Coyle, the group's most foul-mouthed member who is definitely rough around the edges, but still has a good heart underneath the plethora of swear words: "I love Mac. I love her from the comic book series and I love the way that they wrote her for the adaptation and I'm very grateful and honored that they trusted me with such material."

Rosinsky also opened up about what she loved most about filming Paper Girls Season 1. "I mean, just time travel has my heart. I love time travel. And I think that was really exciting. I remember watching Doctor Who when I was little and always thinking that it was crazy cool. And now I have had the opportunity to sort of take part in sort of a timey-wimey adventure. So, I would say that would be one of my favorite parts."

When it comes to time-travel adventures, Doctor Who is certainly up there among the ones she loves best, but Rosinsky says that one of her favorites is "Nicholas Meyers' Time After Time. With Malcolm McDowell... I would say maybe that would be one of my favorites." Paper Girls premiered Friday, July 29, on Amazon Prime Video. All eight episodes of Season 1 are now streaming. Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for more Paper Girls exclusives and interviews!