'Ozark' Wasn't Actually Filmed in Missouri

The final episodes of Ozark are currently streaming on Netflix, and fans are wondering how the story will end? But another question fans are asking is where is Ozark filmed? Despite the series being based in the midwest, specifically Missouri and Illinois, filming takes place in a different part of the country.

According to Decider, Ozark, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, was filmed primarily in Georgia, specifically around Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona. In 2017, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the series is filming in other places in Georgia such as Lawrenceville, Duluth, Canton, Peachtree and Norcross. One thing to note is in the first season of Ozark filming did take place in Chicago, which is also featured in the show since the Byrde family is from the area.

(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix )

The question is why film show about the Ozarks in the south? As Decider mentioned, many TV shows and movies come to Georgia because of tax incentives. In 2018, Georgia offered a 20% incentive for productions that cost $500,000 or more as well as an additional 10% if the film in question had a peach logo to its credits. But there's also another reason why Ozark is filmed in Georgia, which is the lakes.

"It provided the rural aesthetic as well as the lake environment," Bateman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017. "The only real inconsistency to the Ozarks is the lake levels in Georgia fluctuate throughout the year. The lakes of the Ozarks don't do that. The edges of the lakes here are more exposed. We thought for a while if we should fix it digitally later but decided it wasn't that big a deal."

Linney enjoyed her time in Georgia as she has connections to the state. "My whole family is from southern Georgia," she said. I've been to Atlanta a little bit, but not a whole lot. I certainly have spent time on Lake Lanier in the past. The lakes are gorgeous, just beautiful. I felt very much at home." Ozark began airing in 2017 and became a huge hit for Netflix. During its run, the show won three Primetime Emmy Awards, and two of those went to Julia Garner for Best Supporting Actress. The first three seasons have 10 episodes each, but the fourth and final season features 14 episodes and is split into two parts.