‘Orange Is the New Black’: Watch Cast’s Farewell Message to Fans Following Cancellation

Orange Is the New Black cast members announced in a video Wednesday night that the iconic dramedy series will be coming to an end after next year’s season 7.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

Stars Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman), Laura Prepon (Alex Vause), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy), Kate Mulgrew (Red) and more shed some tears while announcing the news, all while hyping fans up for a final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We got some news,” Brooks said.

“The final season is coming,” confirmed Schilling.

“And I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” Mulgrew added.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” said Uzo Aduba, who won Emmys in both the Comedy and Drama categories for her portrayal of Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.

“Seven years, it’s been a hell of a ride,” said Dascha Polanco, who plays Dayanara Diaz.

The cast assured fans they would maintain their relationships until after the show and that they will always be family, and they thanked fans for their constant support throughout the making of the Netflix show.

“But the one thing is, our relationships will continue after the show,” Prepon said.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Polanco said.

“It has been an amazing journey, an amazing experience,” said Taryn Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett.

“I’m going to miss the hell out of this TV show,” Natasha Lyonne, who played Nicky Nichols, added. “I love you.”

“Thank you so much for all of your support,” Schilling said.

In a tease for the upcoming final season, Aduba promised that “We’re going to give you everything and more than you could have ever wanted.”

The show was renewed through seven seasons when OITNB was given a three season pickup order just ahead of the fourth season. Creator Jenji Kohan always knew the show could end after that.

“I haven’t made a final decision yet, but I’m leaning toward ending it after seven,” Kohan told The New York Times in June, adding that the series could always carry on with new characters given its women’s prison premise.

Premiering in 2013, Orange Is the New Black quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular shows when the streaming service began producing its own original content.

Seasons 1 through 6 are streaming on Netflix now; season 7 is expected to premiere in 2019.