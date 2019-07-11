‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Beth Dover Previews Final Episodes: ‘There’s Some Closure’

Orange Is the New Black is just a weeks from debuting its final episodes ever, and fans are eager to find out how the story will wrap up for the show’s beloved characters. Actress Beth Dover, who plays the controversial Linda “From Purchasing” Ferguson spoke with PopCulture.com about the series’ final bow, and saying a “bittersweet” goodbye to this chapter of her life.

The Season 7 trailer of the beloved Netflix dramedy gave an emotional first look at the end, including insight into Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) life outside of prison and the others’ struggles behind bars.

Dover teased the final season, like life, will not wrap all things in a perfect way.

“We’re going to see Piper struggling with life on the outside… Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper trying to keep their relationship intact, all that kind of stuff,” Dover told PopCulture.com in a phone interview June 28. “We’re going to see the people still in prison, and we’re going to be tackling some immigration issues as well.”

In terms of the end of the series, Dover added: “I think there’s going to be some closure, but I think the fans are going to be happy. I’ll say that. I think they’re going to feel satisfied and really, really good with how everything wraps up.”

News of the show’s seventh season being its last first surfaced last fall, since then speculation has run rampant about how fan-favorite characters will be saying goodbye. While Dover kept details vague, she teased the show would be tackling issues of immigration and the justice system head on.

“That’s the thing about Orange… it brings so many issues into the cultural conversation,” she said. “It can help shift people’s perspectives on very important issues, and maybe shift the cultural landscape that right now feels very depressing, to be honest with you. It’s such an honor to be on a show that tackles these issues head on, and isn’t afraid to back down from them.”

Though creator Jenji Kohan always envisioned the hit series coming to an end with Season 7, Dover said saying goodbye to the cast and crew is bittersweet.

“I’ve been on [Orange] for the past four or five years, and within that time, I’ve been pregnant, I had my first baby, I got a house, I got married … So for me, this show is like an end of this whole era of my life. I’ll never forget that. It’s been the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve met some of the closest friends, and such a great, diverse, wonderful, powerful group of women,” Dover said.

“It’s absolutely bittersweet, but I cannot wait to see everyone again at the premiere, and hopefully we’ll all get to work together in some capacity again. You never know,” she added.

Orange Is the New Black‘s final season premieres Friday, July 26 on Netflix.